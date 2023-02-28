Evofem's Phexxi Contraceptive Gel Added to SimpleHealth Product Offering

-- Phexxi is the first and only hormone-free contraceptive offered by reproductive telehealth leader SimpleHealth to its patients --

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) announced today that reproductive telehealth leader SimpleHealth now offers Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), the first and only hormone-free vaginal gel approved by the FDA for contraception.

"This partnership with SimpleHealth will increase awareness of Phexxi and provide access to the only non-hormonal birth control women use on demand," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. "This beneficial alliance "meets" women where they are and delivers on our strategy to expand access to Phexxi."

"SimpleHealth believes everyone deserves access to birth control. We are proud to offer Phexxi to meet the needs of the many women who want or need a non-hormonal birth control method," said Carrie Siu Butt, Chief Executive Officer of SimpleHealth.

The SimpleHealth offering includes contraceptive counseling, resources, and education about women's health as well as online prescriptions, automatic refills and free home delivery of more than 120 brand name and generic products including hormonal birth control – pill, patch or ring – and now hormone-free Phexxi contraceptive vaginal gel.

Phexxi appeals to a wide variety of women who seek hormone-free contraception, whether by need or by choice, offering them a safe and effective, FDA-approved contraceptive method that empowers women with access to contraception they use only when they need it.

About SimpleHealth

Launched in 2016, SimpleHealth is a leading digital healthcare platform that makes access to reproductive wellness convenient and easy for its patients. The Company is focused on providing access and expert care to allow women to realize their potential through a healthy reproductive system.

About Evofem

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements related to ­­­­­the expected impact of the partnership to increase awareness of and access to Phexxi. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on January 6, 2023 and any subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

