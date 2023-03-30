Evogene Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

REHOVOT, Israel, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website https://evogene.com/investor-relations/ and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's security holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by visiting the Contact Us page of the Company's website.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its five subsidiaries including:

Biomica Ltd. (www.biomicamed.com) developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI ;

(www.biomicamed.com) developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by ; Lavie Bio Ltd. (www.lavie-bio.com) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI ;

(www.lavie-bio.com) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by ; AgPlenus Ltd. (www.agplenus.com) -developing next generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI ;

(www.agplenus.com) -developing next generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ; Canonic Ltd. (www.canonicbio.com) – developing medical cannabis products based on decoding plant genetics for optimized therapeutic effect powered by GeneRator AI; and

(www.canonicbio.com) – developing medical cannabis products based on decoding plant genetics for optimized therapeutic effect powered by and Casterra Ag Ltd. (www.casterra.co)– developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content, on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

Investor Relations Contact Kenny Green E: [email protected] T: +1 212 378 8040

SOURCE Evogene