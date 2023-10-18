Evogene Provides Operational Update Amidst Current Security Situation in Israel

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, today provides an update to its investors and stakeholders amidst the ongoing security situation in Israel.

"In these trying times, we extend our heartfelt condolences to those directly and indirectly affected by the recent events in Israel," said Ofer Haviv, CEO of Evogene. "Despite the challenges, Evogene and its subsidiaries remain steadfast in their commitment to innovation and progress. Our focus and strategy remain stable, and our dedicated team works diligently to fulfill our missions for 2023 and pave the way for 2024. We are grateful for the unwavering support from our partners and stakeholders. We remain attentive and monitor our position and plans as the situation evolves."

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its five subsidiaries include:

Biomica Ltd. (www.biomicamed.com) developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI ;

; Lavie Bio Ltd. (www.lavie-bio.com) developing and commercially advancing microbiome-based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI ;

; AgPlenus Ltd. (www.agplenus.com) developing next-generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI;

Canonic Ltd. (www.canonicbio.com) developing medical cannabis products based on decoding plant genetics for optimized therapeutic effect powered by GeneRator AI ; and

; and Casterra Ag Ltd. (www.casterra.co) developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates", or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene is using forward-looking statement in this press release when it discusses the current security situation in Israel and its affect on Evogene and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (inclufing but not limited in relation to the recent events in Israel) which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authorities. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Evogene Investors' Contact:

Rachel Pomerantz Gerber, Head of Investor Relations at Evogene

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947468/Evogene_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Evogene