Evogene Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial and Business Highlights:

Q1 2024 revenue: $4.2M vs. $0.6M in Q1 2023; anticipating continued growth in 2024.

vs. in Q1 2023; anticipating continued growth in 2024. Q1 2024 net loss: $3.8M vs. $7.0M in Q1 2023.

vs. in Q1 2023. Projected 2024 cash usage, excluding Lavie Bio and Biomica: $8.0M , down 36% from $12.5M in 2023.

, down 36% from in 2023. Ceasing Canonic 's operations results in annualized savings of approximately $1.5 million .

's operations results in annualized savings of approximately . Casterra 's new agreements with African and Brazilian castor seed growers secure 900 tons of castor seeds, expected to fulfill all standing orders by end of 2024.

's new agreements with African and Brazilian castor seed growers secure 900 tons of castor seeds, expected to fulfill all standing orders by end of 2024. Biomica to present preliminary Phase 1 clinical trial results for BMC128 at the 2024 ASCO conference on June 3 .

to present preliminary Phase 1 clinical trial results for BMC128 at the 2024 ASCO conference on . Lavie Bio received $2.5M , the second half of advanced payment from Corteva; announced new collaboration with Syngenta for bio insecticides; extended trials with Bayer for bio fungicides. Marketing and sales for Yalos™ are expanding in the US and Canada , with more crops added.

received , the second half of advanced payment from Corteva; announced new collaboration with Syngenta for bio insecticides; extended trials with Bayer for bio fungicides. Marketing and sales for Yalos™ are expanding in the US and , with more crops added. AgPlenus announced a new collaboration with Bayer, including an upfront payment, research funding, milestone payments, and future royalties; achieved a milestone with Corteva in an existing collaboration agreement.

REHOVOT, Israel, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2024.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, stated: "Evogene's mission is to direct and accelerate the development of life-science based products. During the past years we developed three innovative AI tech-engines addressing the main development challenges of 3 life-science based product categories:

MicroBoost AI – for the development of microbe-based products,

– for the development of microbe-based products, ChemPass AI – for small-molecule-based products, and

– for small-molecule-based products, and GeneRator AI – for products based on genetic elements.

Our AI tech-engines were structured to be compatible with the tremendous potential of various market segments and not limited to only one specific segment.

In order to capture the value of our AI tech-engines, our business strategy is to establish diverse collaborative partnerships through licensing or collaboration, with expert partners in specific fields that complement our technology. Together, we'll develop novel products, aiming for full or partial ownership upon project completion.

This approach maximizes the potential of our AI tech-engines, while reducing financial and development risks. We believe this strategy holds the potential for groundbreaking innovations and significant financial gains for Evogene.

Today, Evogene has 4 subsidiary companies, and diverse engagements with leading companies in additional market segments, not covered by our subsidiaries.

I am very pleased to share with you the main achievements made by Evogene and its subsidiaries from the beginning of the year."

Evogene Updates:

Ceasing Canonic's operation - Evogene has decided to cease its subsidiary Canonic, which specialized in customized medical cannabis products, following challenging market conditions in the medical cannabis sector. This decision results in annualized savings of approximately $1.5 million . Resources will be reallocated to areas with greater growth potential, such as funding Casterra's needs for on-going capital.

Establishment of Finally Foods - In March 2024 , Evogene and The Kitchen FoodTech Hub by Strauss Group, established Finally Foods Ltd., an AI-driven company focused on sustainable protein production in plants, for the food sector. Finally Foods will leverage Evogene's AI technology to modify plants for efficient protein production. The company has secured pre-seed funding from TKH and the Israeli Innovation Authority. Evogene holds approximately 40% stake in the company.

Collaboration with Verb Biotics - In February 2024 , Evogene and Verb Biotics entered into a collaboration agreement to advance probiotic innovation by developing new strains of probiotic bacteria that produce sustainable quantities of microbial metabolites, which enhance human health and vitality. The partnership will leverage Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine and Verb Biotics' expertise in microbiome health.

Subsidiaries Updates:

Casterra Ag Ltd. – focuses on developing an integrated solution to enable large-scale commercial cultivation of castor to address the global demand for stable castor oil supply, mainly for the biodiesel industry. Casterra is utilizing GeneRator AI tech engine to direct and accelerate the development of its unique elite castor seed varieties.

Under the supervision of Casterra's new CEO, the company has recently engaged with castor seed growers in Africa and Brazil . These engagements are expected to yield approximately 900 tons of castor seeds in 2024, fulfilling all existing purchase orders and providing additional inventory later this year. The balance of the existing purchase orders is anticipated to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

Biomica Ltd. - a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, utilizing Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine.

In January, 2024, Biomica reached a significant milestone by completing Phase I trial enrollment for its microbiome-based immuno-oncology drug BMC128 - a rationally designed consortia of 4 bacteria. Biomica recently announced that it will be presenting preliminary Phase 1 study data of BMC128 in a poster presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Conference, on June 3rd .

. Biomica is now preparing for advancing to Phase 2 of BMC128 clinical trial, and already conducted a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, aiming to initiate Phase 2 in 2025.

Results from Biomica's pre-clinical study in the IBS program, conducted in collaboration with NYU's medical school, were presented at the Digestive Disease Week 2024 Annual Conference in May 2024 .

Lavie Bio Ltd. - a leading ag-biologicals company that develops microbiome-based, computational-driven novel bio-stimulant and bio-pesticide products, utilizing Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine.

In February, 2024, Lavie Bio announced that it had met the requirements of its licensing agreement for LAV311 & LAV312 with Corteva. This achievement enabled the successful receipt of the second half of an advanced payment, amounting to $2.5 million , bringing the total to $5 million .

, bringing the total to . In February, 2024, Lavie Bio signed an agreement with Syngenta for the development of new biological insecticidal solutions.

Lavie Bio has extended its joint validation trials with Bayer for its bio-fungicides, following successful laboratory and greenhouse testing. This joint effort, aimed at combating diseases affecting fruits and vegetables globally, has moved to field experiments for further validation.

has extended its joint validation trials with Bayer for its bio-fungicides, following successful laboratory and greenhouse testing. This joint effort, aimed at combating diseases affecting fruits and vegetables globally, has moved to field experiments for further validation. In March, 2024, Lavie Bio partnered with Ceres Global Ag Corp. to integrate its bio-inoculant, Yalos™, into regenerative agriculture programs across North America . This announcement and other marketing and sales efforts support the penetration of Yalos™ in US and Canada markets with additional crops being added for treatment. Based on initial orders and sales projections, 2024 revenues are anticipated to increase compared to the previous year.

AgPlenus Ltd. - a global leader in computational design and development of novel sustainable crop protection products, utilizing Evogene's ChemPass AI tech-engine.

In February, 2024, AgPlenus announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Bayer to develop a novel mode of action broad-spectrum herbicide targeting the APTH1 protein. The agreement entitles AgPlenus to an upfront payment, which was received on March 2024 , ongoing research funding, milestone payments, and royalties based on future product sales. Bayer will have the exclusive license for developing and commercializing products resulting from this collaboration.

, ongoing research funding, milestone payments, and royalties based on future product sales. Bayer will have the exclusive license for developing and commercializing products resulting from this collaboration. In March, 2024, AgPlenus announced achieving a milestone under its existing collaboration with Corteva to develop new herbicides through a novel mode of action, APCO12, discovered by AgPlenus. The next phase of this collaboration will focus on optimizing the herbicide candidates towards a commercial-level product.

Financial Highlights:

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2024, Evogene held consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of approximately $26.6 million, compared to approximately $31.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The consolidated cash usage during the Q1 2024 was approximately $4.5 million. Excluding Lavie Bio and Biomica, Evogene and its other subsidiaries used approximately $3.4 million in cash. Projected cash usage for 2024, excluding Lavie Bio and Biomica, is expected to be around $8.0 million, marking a notable 36% decrease from approximately $12.5 million in 2023.

Revenue: Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were approximately $4.2 million, a significant increase from approximately $0.6 million in the same period the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by revenues recognized from Lavie Bio's licensing agreement with Corteva and AgPlenus's new collaboration with Bayer. Evogene anticipates continued revenue growth in 2024 compared to the previous year, mainly in the second half of 2024 based on Casterra's forecast for seed-order supply.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were stable at approximately $4.8 million, net of non-refundable grants, consistent with the same period in the previous year.

Sales and Marketing Expenses: These expenses increased to $992 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $800 thousand in the same period of the previous year. The increase was driven by heightened sales and marketing activities for Casterra's elite seed varieties and Lavie Bio's first commercial product, Yalos™.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses rose to approximately $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $1.5 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to non-cash compensation for subsidiary CEOs.

Other Expenses: The decision to cease Canonic's operations resulted in recording other expenses of approximately $0.5 million, mainly due to impairment of fixed assets.

Operating Loss: The operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately $4.1 million, a decrease from $6.8 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to increased revenues.

Financing Income: Financing income net for the first quarter of 2024 was $241 thousand, compared to financing expenses net of $230 thousand in the same period of the previous year. This improvement was primarily due to increased interest income and revaluation of convertible SAFE.

Net Loss: The net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately $3.8 million, compared to approximately $7.0 million in the same period last year. The $3.2 million decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased revenues and financial income, partially offset by the one-time $519 thousand other expenses related to ceasing Canonic's operations.

For the financial tables click here.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines – MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its four subsidiaries including:

Biomica Ltd. (www.biomicamed.com) – developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI ;

; Lavie Bio (www.lavie-bio.com) – developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI;

(www.lavie-bio.com) – developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by AgPlenus Ltd. (www.agplenus.com) – developing next generation ag-chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI;

Casterra Ag (www.casterra.co) – developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content, on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "hopes" "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates", "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries are using forward-looking statements in this press release when they discuss Evogene's strategy, its anticipated growth in 2024, projected 2024 cash usage, expected annualized savings from ceasing Canonic's operations, Casterra's ability to supply all existing purchase orders by the end of 2024 and providing additional inventory, the success of Biomica's microbiome-based drugs in future trials, the results of the validation trials of Lavie Bio with Bayer, the anticipated revenues from sale of Yalos, Ag Plenus receipt of milestone and royalty payments from Bayer and Ag Plenus ability to reach commercial-level products in its project with Corteva. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance, or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the current war between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah and any worsening of the situation in Israel such as further mobilizations or escalation in the northern border of Israel, and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands





As of March 31,

As of December 31,



2024

2023



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$11,915

$20,772 Short-term bank deposits

14,698

10,291 Trade receivables

539

357 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

3,154

2,973 Inventories

716

76













31,022

34,469 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term deposits and other receivables

26

28 Investment accounted for using the equity method

133

- Right-of-use-assets

879

980 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,796

2,455 Intangible assets, net

12,924

13,169













15,758

16,632













$ 46,780

$ 51,101 CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$1,041

$ 1,785 Employees and payroll accruals

2,432

2,537 Lease liability

715

853 Liabilities in respect of government grants

561

388 Deferred revenues and other advances

416

362 Other payables

964

1,019













6,129

6,944 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Lease liability

286

285 Liabilities in respect of government grants

4,237

4,426 Deferred revenues and other advances

402

393 Convertible SAFE

10,343

10,368













15,268

15,472 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized − 150,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued and

outstanding – 50,623,278 shares as of March 31, 2024 and

50,584,888 shares as of December 31, 2023

286

286 Share premium and other capital reserve

269,452

269,353 Accumulated deficit

(261,449)

(257,586)









Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

8,289

12,053









Non-controlling interests

17,094

16,632









Total equity

25,383

28,685













$46,780

$ 51,101

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

2023



Unaudited

Audited













Revenues

$ 4,190

$ 641

$ 5,640 Cost of revenues

310

322

1,692













Gross profit

3,880

319

3,948













Operating expenses:

























Research and development, net

4,801

4,800

20,777 Sales and marketing

992

800

3,611 General and administrative

1,654

1,515

6,068 Other expenses

519

-

-













Total operating expenses, net

7,966

7,115

30,456













Operating loss

(4,086)

(6,796)

(26,508)













Financing income

407

308

1,486 Financing expenses

(166)

(538)

(965)













Financing income (expenses), net

241

(230)

521













Loss before taxes on income

(3,845)

(7,026)

(25,987) Tax benefit

-

(45)

(33)













Loss

$ (3,845)

$ (6,981)

$ (25,954)













Attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company

(3,863)

(6,271)

(23,879) Non-controlling interests

18

(710)

(2,075)

















$ (3,845)

$ (6,981)

$ (25,954)













Basic and diluted loss per share, attributable to

equity holders of the Company

$ (0.08)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.52)













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share

50,622,922

41,489,001

45,685,619

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands









Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,





2024

2023

2023





Unaudited

Audited

















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Loss

$ (3,845)

$ (6,981)

$ (25,954)













Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:

























Adjustments to the profit or loss items:

























Depreciation

426

401

1,641 Amortization of intangible assets

245

240

971 Share-based compensation

539

418

1,877 Revaluation of convertible SAFE

(25)

194

254 Net financing income

(194)

(54)

(666) Loss (gain) from sale and impairment of property, plant











and equipment

519

(26)

(26) Tax benefit

-

(45)

(33)

















1,510

1,128

4,018 Changes in asset and liability items:

























Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(182)

98

(9) Increase in other receivables

(179)

(291)

(1,445) Decrease (increase) in inventories

(640)

(25)

490 Decrease in deferred taxes

-

94

94 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(685)

121

742 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(105)

55

550 Decrease in other payables

(61)

(553)

(534) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and other advances

(71)

8

(288)

















(1,923)

(493)

(400)













Cash received (paid) during the year for:

























Interest received

171

138

905 Interest paid

(23)

(36)

(115) Taxes paid

-

-

(31)













Net cash used in operating activities

$ (4,110)

$ (6,244)

$ (21,577)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





















Three months ended



Year ended March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



2023



Unaudited



Audited















Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ (141)

$ (359)

$ (785) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

637

6,924 Purchase of marketable securities

-

-

(503) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

10

26

26 Investment in bank deposits, net

(4,231)

-

(10,200)













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,362)

304

(4,538)













Cash flows from financing activities:













Issuance of a subsidiary preferred shares to non-controlling interests

-

-

9,523 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses

3

268

8,449 Repayment of lease liability

(231)

(206)

(836) Proceeds from government grants

-

26

1,089 Repayment of government grants

(139)

(35)

(73)













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(367)

53

18,152



































Exchange rate differences - cash and cash equivalent balances



(18)

(93)



(245)

















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(8,857)

(5,980)



(8,208)

















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



20,772

28,980



28,980

















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



$ 11,915

$ 23,000



$ 20,772



































Significant non-cash activities















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



$ 22

$ 69



$ 81

















Investment in equity-accounted investee with corresponding

deferred revenues



133

-



-

















Increase of right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding

lease liability



$ 130

$ 71



$ 194









































































