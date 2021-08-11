Evogene Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across several market segments, announced today its financial results for the first half and the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As Evogene's subsidiaries continue to advance and mature, we feel that now is the time to introduce our strategy of how we will bring increased shareholder value in the near term from our subsidiaries.

Our starting point is that each of our subsidiaries contains substantial internal value, created through its rapidly developing pipelines powered by Evogene's unique computational predictive biology technology, the CPB platform. Our technology is available to each of our subsidiaries for their fields of focus and provides a substantial advantage for dealing with the challenges normally faced by life-science companies, such as high failure rates and long time to market.

We now see significant inherent value developing within each of our subsidiaries and believe that valued separately, these companies would result in a far greater combined market value for Evogene. We believe that one way to achieve this in a manner that will be beneficial to our shareholders is to turn one or more of our subsidiaries into public companies that will trade independently of Evogene. Among the paths that we are exploring, is the distribution of a portion of Evogene's holdings in one or more of those subsidiaries to our shareholders.

Of course, the decision if, when, and how, to spin-off a subsidiary company will depend on many considerations, including our goal of ensuring maximum value creation for shareholders as well as market conditions, the subsidiary's financial needs, pipeline maturity, valuation, applicable regulations, etc."

Concluded Mr. Haviv, "2021 is turning out to be a key strategic year for unlocking value at Evogene and its subsidiaries and I look forward to providing further updates as we advance on our strategy."

Main Activities, Advancements and Upcoming Milestones

Biomica

1st half of the year

Impressive pre-clinical data released for its microbiome therapeutic candidate BMC128 in immuno-oncology. BMC128, in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI), in a breast cancer mouse model, demonstrated pronounced anti-tumor activity as manifested in an increase of almost 50% in Objective Response Rate, in comparison to ICI alone.

Additional positive pre-clinical results for BMC128, this time in melanoma, significantly increasing anti-tumor activity in combination with ICI, which could indicate the potential of BMC128 to become a best-in-class treatment of various cancer tumors.

In preparation for its first-in-human proof-of-concept clinical trial in its immuno-oncology program, Biomica has initiated the scale-up processes, moved to GMP production of BMC128 and applied for regulatory approval.

2nd half of the year

Expect to initiate its first-in-human proof-of-concept clinical trial in its immuno-oncology program.

Expect results for the pre-clinical trial in its IBD program.

Canonic

1st half of the year

Production and distribution agreements in place for expected commercialization of first product in the MetaYield program in Israel in 2022.

program in in 2022. Announced the joint development of novel medical cannabis products with Cannbit-Tikum Olam, as part of Canonic's Precise product program.

2nd half of the year

Continue preparation, including selection of the final varieties, towards commercialization of first generation MetaYield premium products.

premium products. Focused R&D efforts on next generation MetaYield products.

products. Expect to identify lines that exhibit distinct effect in model systems for reducing pain or inflammation, a milestone in the Precise product program.

AgPlenus

1st half of the year

Considerable progress made in the collaboration with Corteva to develop novel herbicides.

Continued development and testing of additional compounds in the internal herbicide program.

Positive results in a Proof-of-Concept experiment for developing a resistance trait for a herbicide candidate targeting APTH1 (AgPlenus Target Herbicide 1), its leading novel Mode-of-Action for herbicides. Results demonstrate the ability to generate in target crops a resistance trait to herbicides targeting APTH1. This is a significant milestone, as resistance traits enable farmers to kill weeds without damaging the commercial crop.

2nd half of the year

Advance strategic collaboration with Corteva.

Expand product pipeline with an aim to achieve a lead phase for additional candidates targeting APTH1.

Advance commercialization efforts for APTH1.

Lavie Bio

1st half of the year

Product pipeline advancement with LAV. 211, bio stimulant for spring wheat and LAV. 311/312 bio-fungicide for grapes, at its core.

Commercial trials for lead bio-stimulant, LAV.211, towards expected launch in 2022. Advancement of formulation and product readiness.

Commercial team expansion with the appointment of a VP Commercial, building the path to market in North America .

2nd half of the year

Continue preparations towards expected commercial launch of lead bio-stimulant LAV.211 in 2022, which is expected to include engagement with a distribution partner.

Advance an additional season of multi-location field trials in Europe and U.S. for lead bio fungicide, LAV.311/312. In addition, conduct trials for testing potential expansion of the use of this bio fungicide to additional lucrative crops.

Added Mr. Haviv, "We look forward to the continued success and developments of our subsidiaries, while implementing our very exciting strategy in the coming months."

Consolidated Financial Results Summary

Cash position: Evogene maintains a strong financial position for its activities with $65.4 million in consolidated cash, cash related accounts, bank deposits and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021, of which $10.6 million of Evogene's consolidated cash is appropriated to its subsidiary, Lavie Bio.

During the first half of 2021, the consolidated net cash usage was approximately $11.3 million, or $8.9 million, if excluding Lavie Bio. These sums exclude $28 million net raised through Evogene's at-the-market, or ATM, offerings and exclude $0.5 million in proceeds from exercise of options.

During the second quarter the consolidated cash usage, was $5.7 million, or $4.5 million, excluding Lavie Bio. These sums exclude $0.8 million net raised through the current ATM as detailed below.

During the first half of 2021 and in particular during the second quarter, the cash burn rate was higher than during the same period in 2020, for the following reasons:

- First, during the second quarter of 2020, the burn rate was relatively low due to certain measures the company took to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, including a temporary reduction in salary and salary-based expenditures and a cut back in secondary activities.

- Second, during the second quarter of 2021, Evogene's subsidiaries increased their investment in advancing their product development pipelines, including:

Biomica's continued preparations for the initiation of its first-in-human proof of concept study in the immuno-oncology program later this year,



Lavie Bio's activities towards expected commercial launch of its lead bio-stimulant in 2022, and

activities towards expected commercial launch of its lead bio-stimulant in 2022, and

Canonic's establishment of its production and marketing infrastructure in preparation for expected product launch in Israel in 2022.

Management continues to estimate that the cash usage for the full year of 2021 will be within the anticipated range of $20-$22 million. These guidelines exclude the cash usage of Evogene's subsidiary Lavie Bio.

Under the current ATM, initiated in March 2021, Evogene raised $0.8 million net, at a weighted average price of $4.70 per share.

Research and Development ("R&D") expenses: R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2021, which are reported net of grants received, were $5.0 million, in comparison to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in R&D expenses was mainly attributed to the product development activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, as mentioned above.

Business Development ("BD") expenses: Business Development expenses were $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, in comparison to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributed mainly to Canonic's and Lavie Bio's preparations towards expected launch of their first products in 2022.

General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses: General and Administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.8 million, in comparison to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributed to the increase of the costs of directors' and officers' insurance policies.

Operating loss: Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.4 million in comparison to $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss: The net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.9 million in comparison to a net loss of $4.8 million during second quarter of 2020.

***

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), is a leading company in leveraging computational biology to design novel products for life-science-based industries including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence while incorporating a deep understanding of biology, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform, to computationally design microbes, small molecules and genes as the core components for life-science products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform, for the development of human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits and ag-solutions for castor oil production. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene is using forward-looking statement in this press release when it discusses its expected paths to value creation and its belief that turning one or more of its subsidiaries into public companies will be beneficial to its shareholders, its and its' subsidiaries expected trials, studies, product advancements, commercializations, launches, pipelines, milestones, potential collaborations, cash usage and other plans for 2021 and 2022, the potential advantages of its technology and its anticipated entry into new fields of activity. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,755

$ 46,229 Marketable securities

20,609

- Short-term bank deposits

2,000

2,000 Trade receivables

208

222 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,295

3,372













67,867

51,823 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term deposits

12

9 Right-of-use-assets

1,876

1,872 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,105

2,072 Intangible assets, net

15,677

16,139













19,670

20,092













$ 87,537

$ 71,915 CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 1,203

$ 863 Employees and payroll accruals

2,217

2,535 Operating lease liability

785

777 Liabilities in respect of government grants

144

72 Pre-funded warrants

-

4,144 Deferred revenues and other advances

26

47 Other payables

951

1,238













5,326

9,676 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Operating lease liability

1,602

1,663 Liabilities in respect of government grants

3,966

3,694













5,568

5,357 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.02 par value:

Authorized − 150,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued

and outstanding – 40,621,124 shares as of June 30,

2021 and 35,600,088 shares as of December 31, 2020

231

200 Share premium and other capital reserve

258,258

225,121 Accumulated deficit

(192,088)

(179,276)









Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

66,401

46,045









Non-controlling interests

10,242

10,837









Total equity

76,643

56,882













$ 87,537

$ 71,915











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



Unaudited

Audited





















Revenues

$ 468

$ 373

$ 135

$ 298

$ 1,040 Cost of revenues

399

153

128

114

574





















Gross profit

69

220

7

184

466





















Operating expenses:









































Research and development, net

9,283

8,478

4,986

3,891

17,287 Business development

1,242

1,438

672

468

2,672 General and administrative

3,249

2,388

1,795

1,051

5,321





















Total operating expenses

13,774

12,304

7,453

5,410

25,280





















Operating loss

(13,705)

(12,084)

(7,446)

(5,226)

(24,814)





















Financing income

617

643

565

506

1,591 Financing expenses

(919)

(584)

(14)

(97)

(2,951)





















Financing income (expense), net

(302)

59

551

409

(1,360)





















Loss before taxes on income

(14,007)

(12,025)

(6,895)

(4,817)

(26,174) Taxes on income

11

7

3

1

32





















Loss

$ (14,018)

$ (12,032)

$ (6,898)

$ (4,818)

$ (26,206)





















Attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company

$ (12,812)

(10,468)

(6,210)

(4,238)

(23,374) Non-controlling interests

(1,206)

(1,564)

(688)

(580)

(2,832)

























$ (14,018)

$ (12,032)

$ (6,898)

$ (4,818)

$ (26,206)





















Basic and diluted loss per share,

attributable to equity holders of

the Company

$ (0.32)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.83)





















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic and

diluted loss per share

39,778,174

25,754,297

40,580,563

25,754,297

28,158,779























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



Unaudited

Audited Cash flows from operating activities









































Loss

$ (14,018)

$ (12,032)

$ (6,898)

$ (4,818)

$ (26,206)





















Adjustments to reconcile loss to net

cash used in operating activities:









































Adjustments to the profit or loss items:









































Depreciation

672

916

342

496

1,792 Amortization of intangible assets

462

465

232

233

935 Share-based compensation

1,089

2,789

558

854

4,097 Pre-funded warrants issuance expenses

212

-

-

-

211 Net financing expense (income)

(7)

(66)

(693)

(467)

1,031 Taxes on income

11

7

3

1

32

























2,439

4,111

442

1,117

8,098 Changes in asset and liability items:









































Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

14

13

11

2

(150) Decrease (increase) in other receivables

1,010

390

291

547

(1,300) Increase in long-term deposits

(3)

-

(2)

-

- Increase (decrease) in trade payables

355

(234)

232

40

(29) Increase (decrease) in employees and

payroll accruals

(318)

(483)

(180)

156

456 Decrease in other payables

(278)

(229)

(23)

(17)

(87) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

and other advances

(21)

172

-

213

(339)

























759

(371)

329

941

(1,449)





















Cash received (paid) during the period for:









































Interest received

145

166

76

54

294 Interest paid

(138)

(118)

(81)

(68)

(238) Taxes paid

(11)

(7)

(3)

(1)

(13)





















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (10,824)

$ (8,251)

$ (6,135)

$ (2,775)

$ (19,514)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



Unaudited

Audited Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(407)

(415)

(224)

(124)

(682) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

406

2,097

205

1,053

2,097 Purchase of marketable securities

(20,990)

-

(709)

-

- Proceeds from bank deposits, net

-

3,000

9,500

500

8,000





















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ (20,991)

$ 4,682

$ 8,772

$ 1,429

$ 9,415





















Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses

27,922

-

814

-

18,658 Proceeds from issuance of pre-funded warrants

-

-

-

-

1,989 Proceeds from advances for pre-funded warrants

-

-

-

-

9 Proceeds from exercise of options

460

-

15

-

59 Repayment of lease liability

(316)

(329)

(149)

(152)

(639) Proceeds from government grants

380

175

257

-

320 Repayment of government grants

(20)

(11)

-

(11)

(22)





















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

28,426

(165)

937

(163)

20,374





















Exchange rate differences - cash and cash equivalent balances

(85)

60

539

572

1,206





















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,474)

(3,674)

4,113

(937)

11,481





















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

46,229

34,748

38,642

32,011

34,748





















Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$ 42,755

$ 31,074

$ 42,755

$ 31,074

$ 46,229





















Significant non-cash activities



















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

$ 42

$ 117

$ 42

$ 117

$ 57





















Increase (decrease) of right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability

$ 317

$ -

$ 155

$ -

$ (41)





















Exercise of options

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 57

