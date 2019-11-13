Evogene Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for life science markets, announces today its financial results for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2019.

Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, stated, "During the third quarter of 2019, we reached an important milestone with the investment in our subsidiary, Lavie Bio, by Corteva. This investment represents the first major, third party, financial and commercial implementation of our corporate strategy, as we outlined in our 2019 letter to the shareholders. The core of this strategy is to create shareholder value within Evogene by leveraging our unique Computational Predictive Biology 'CPB' platform through specific market-focused subsidiaries where the platform provides a significant competitive advantage. As our subsidiaries gain traction and begin to attract investor interest, the intrinsic value of Evogene will continue to increase."

"Looking ahead, we will continue to provide our subsidiaries with exclusive access to our unique 'CPB' technology platform, which accelerates the product pipeline development within each subsidiary. In addition, Evogene will continue to leverage its strong cash position to provide financial support to each subsidiary until it reaches the point whereby its progress and assets warrant an attractive valuation. At such a stage, as demonstrated by the recent Lavie Bio investment, Evogene intends to bring in value-adding and strategic partners, while still remaining a major shareholder." Mr. Haviv concluded

Recent Highlights:

AgPlenus:

Expansion of its herbicide pipeline with an additional two chemical families, to include a total of five chemical families with validated new modes-of-action.

In its insecticide program, the first molecules resulting from discovery efforts are being synthesized and are expected to enter insect screening within the next few months.

Biomica:

Achievement of positive preliminary results in animal studies in its immuno-oncology program demonstrating improved anti-tumor activity.

demonstrating improved anti-tumor activity. Advancement to pre-clinical studies in its Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Program.

Initiation of a collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science to develop a selective treatment against antibiotic resistant bacteria, in-licensing IP and know-how generated by Professor Ada E. Yonath , Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, who will advise Biomica on the program.

Canonic:

Initiation of the cultivation and breeding of cannabis varieties with unique genomic profiles for the development of medical cannabis products, following import of a genetically diverse cannabis seed collection, establishment of specialized R&D facilities, and receipt of regulatory approval from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA).

Casterra :

Following semi-commercial trials in both Brazil and Argentina , Casterra has decided to focus on the Brazilian market, which has a well-developed castor market with several castor oil manufacturers providing a substantial demand for castor grain.

Lavie Bio:

Corteva Agriscience, a major US agricultural chemical and seed company, announced its investment in Lavie Bio , Evogene's ag-biologicals subsidiary. The investment included $10 million in equity and the transfer of Corteva's holdings in Taxon Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary, following which Corteva holds approximately 30% of Lavie Bio , and Evogene, approximately 70%.

, Evogene's ag-biologicals subsidiary. The investment included in equity and the transfer of Corteva's holdings in Taxon Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary, following which Corteva holds approximately 30% of , and Evogene, approximately 70%. Progress in its product development within its bio-fungicide pipeline for fruit & vegetables, reaching a significant milestone. In this program, Lavie Bio has moved forward to the advanced development stage following successful vineyard trials in Europe .

has moved forward to the advanced development stage following successful vineyard trials in . Completion of the discovery stage and establishment of a pipeline targeting pests in corn & soybean.

Evogene has initiated a revised policy regarding the filing of announcements made by its subsidiaries. All of such announcements will continue to be distributed by press release to the wire services and uploaded to Evogene's website. However, Evogene will only re-file the announcement if the news is considered to have material impact, not just for such subsidiary, but for all of Evogene as a whole, by reporting it on an Evogene Form 6-K to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR platform and making a corresponding report to the Israeli Securities Authority's MAGNA platform. Evogene encourages investors to follow the development of its subsidiaries via the Evogene website and mailing list.

Consolidated financial results for the period ending September 30, 2019:

Cash position: As of September 30, 2019, Evogene had $52.1 million in consolidated net cash, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities. The Company cash usage amounted to $12.3 million during the first nine months of 2019 and $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2019. Evogene's consolidated cash includes a $10 million investment in its subsidiary, Lavie Bio, received from Corteva during the third quarter of 2019.

The Company continues to estimate that its cash usage for the whole of 2019 will be in the range of $16 to $18 million dollars. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company made the payment of the directors' and officers' liability insurance policies, which was substantially higher than in previous years due to changes in D&O insurance market conditions, in accordance with the approval of the general shareholders on September 26, 2019

Evogene's consolidated cash use is mostly appropriated to its subsidiaries, primarily Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Biomica, with funds also used for the establishment of infrastructure and greenhouses for Canonic.

Evogene does not have bank debt.

The Company intends to provide information with regard to its expected burn rate for 2020 in its press release for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019, were $0.1 million versus $0.4 million in the same period last year. Revenues primarily consist of third-party research and development payments. These revenues represent R&D cost reimbursement and milestone payments under our various collaboration agreements. The majority of these agreements also provide for royalties or other forms of revenue sharing from successfully developed products.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $16 thousand in comparison to $91 thousand in the third quarter of 2018.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $3.6 million in comparison to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

R&D expenses mostly represent product development activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, which include computational work, lab & greenhouse assays, field-trials and pre-clinical studies provided by third parties. Evogene's consolidated R&D expenses were mostly attributed to its subsidiaries, primarily Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Biomica.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million in comparison to $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net financing income for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million in comparison to net financing income of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.5 million in comparison to a loss of $4.8 million during third quarter of 2018.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies.

Today, this platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative products in the following areas (via subsidiaries or divisions): ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, human microbiome-based therapeutics and medical cannabis. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in their collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Bayer, Corteva and ICL.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the appropriate securities authority. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,467

$ 5,810 Marketable securities

6,386

26,065 Short-term bank deposits

29,268

22,592 Trade receivables

147

160 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,560

861













53,828

55,488 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term deposits

8

19 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

2,963

- Property, plant and equipment, net

2,389

3,187 Intangible assets, net

17,255

-













22,615

3,206













$ 76,443

$ 58,694 CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 820

$ 1,015 Employees and payroll accruals

1,848

2,095 Operating lease liability

960

- Liabilities in respect of government grants

79

988 Deferred revenues and other advances

118

412 Other payables

904

921













4,729

5,431 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Operating lease liability

2,273

- Liabilities in respect of government grants

3,270

2,898 Deferred revenues and other advances

9

28 Severance pay liability, net

28

31













5,580

2,957 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized - 150,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued

and outstanding - 25,754,297 at September 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

142

142 Share premium and other capital reserve

205,772

187,701 Accumulated deficit

(149,824)

(137,790)









Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

56,090

50,053









Non-controlling interests

10,044

253









Total equity

66,134

50,306













$ 76,443

$ 58,694

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



Unaudited

Audited





















Revenues

$ 637

$ 1,112

$ 97

$ 367

$ 1,747 Cost of revenues

253

825

81

276

1,452





















Gross profit

384

287

16

91

295





















Operating expenses:









































Research and development, net

10,627

10,828

3,603

3,883

14,686 Business development

1,420

1,610

450

526

2,084 General and administrative

2,622

2,571

876

785

3,514





















Total operating expenses

14,669

15,009

4,929

5,194

20,284





















Operating loss

(14,285)

(14,722)

(4,913)

(5,103)

(19,989)





















Financing income

2,517

1,196

647

328

1,413 Financing expenses

(655)

(1,423)

(265)

(35)

(2,206)





















Financing income (expenses), net

1,862

(227)

382

293

(793)





















Loss before taxes on income

(12,423)

(14,949)

(4,531)

(4,810)

(20,782) Taxes on income (tax benefit)

-

34

(3)

18

30





















Loss

$ (12,423)

$ (14,983)

$ (4,528)

$ (4,828)

$ (20,812)





















Attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company

$ (12,034)

$ (14,957)

$ (4,231)

$ (4,802)

$ (20,758) Non-controlling interests

(389)

(26)

(297)

(26)

(54)

























$ (12,423)

$ (14,983)

$ (4,528)

$ (4,828)

$ (20,812)





















Basic and diluted loss per share,

attributable to equity holders of the

Company

$ (0.47)

$ (0.58)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.81)





















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic and diluted

loss per share

25,754,297

25,753,111

25,754,297

25,754,297

25,753,411

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



Unaudited

Audited Cash flows from operating activities









































Loss

$ (12,423)

$ (14,983)

$ (4,528)

$ (4,828)

$ (20,812)





















Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash

used in operating activities:









































Adjustments to the profit or loss items:









































Depreciation

1,906

1,507

591

506

2,020 Amortization of intangible assets

194

-

194

-

- Share-based compensation

802

1,371

355

650

1,731 Net financing expense (income)

(2,647)

150

(1,025)

(347)

694 Loss from sale of property, plant &

equipment

12

-

12

-

- Taxes on income (tax benefit)

-

34

(3)

18

30

























267

3,062

124

827

4,475 Changes in asset and liability items:









































Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

13

(104)

-

(107)

(28) Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(600)

(621)

56

131

95 Increase in long-term deposits

-

(2)

-

-

- Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(190)

(417)

71

(313)

(114) Increase (decrease) in employees and

payroll accruals

(247)

(206)

113

114

(182) Increase (decrease) in other payables

(3)

(88)

75

97

233 Increase (decrease) in severance pay

liability, net

(3)

-

1

-

- Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

and other advances

(313)

29

(120)

(227)

(165)

























(1,343)

(1,409)

196

(305)

(161)





















Cash received (paid) during the period for:









































Interest received

692

1,139

637

318

1,360 Taxes paid

-

(23)

3

(6)

(23)





















Net cash used in operating activities

(12,807)

(12,214)

(3,568)

(3,994)

(15,161)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



Unaudited

Audited

Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ (518)

$ (256)

$ (321)

$ (103)

$ (374) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

22,828

33,434

2,833

12,337

63,639 Purchase of marketable securities

(1,637)

(14,401)

-

(11,246)

(31,700) Investment in bank deposits, net

(6,675)

(4,120)

(6,675)

(6,000)

(14,212)





















Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities

13,998

14,657

(4,163)

(5,012)

17,353





















Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds from exercise of options

-

9

-

-

9 Proceeds from government grants

406

221

119

68

354 Repayment of operating lease liability

(734)

-

(230)

-

- Issuance of subsidiary's ordinary shares to

non-controlling interests

10,000

-

10,000

-

- Repayment of government grants

(586)

(65)

(11)

(21)

(66)





















Net cash provided by financing activities

9,086

165

9,878

47

297





















Exchange rate differences - cash and cash

equivalent balances

380

(333)

223

(62)

(114)





















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

10,657

2,275

2,370

(9,021)

2,375





















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the

period

5,810

3,435

14,097

14,731

3,435





















Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$ 16,467

$ 5,710

$ 16,467

$ 5,710

$ 5,810





















Significant non-cash activities









































Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

$ 130

$ 130

$ 47

$ 130

$ 80





















Acquisition of intangible assets from non-

controlling interests against issuance of

subsidiary's ordinary shares

$ 17,449

$ -

$ 17,449

$ -

$ -

