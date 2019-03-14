Evogene to Participate in the World Agritech, Innovation Summit in San Francisco in March 19-20, 2019

REHOVOT, Israel, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for life science markets, announced today that Evogene will be participating in the World Agritech Innovation Summit to take place in San Francisco in March 19-20, 2019.

- Ido Dor, CEO of Lavie Bio (formerly Evogene's Ag-Biologicals division), will participate in the panel "Are Biologicals the Future of Crop Protection, Sustainability & Food Quality?" scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2pm.

- Eran Kosover, CEO of AgPlenus (formerly Evogene's Ag-Chemicals division), will host the round table on "Collaborations after Consolidation: What opportunities exist for small companies?" scheduled to take place on Tuesday March 19, 2019, at 5-6 pm.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and cutting-edge computational technologies. Today, this platform is utilized by the Company and its subsidiaries to discover and develop innovative products in the following areas: ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions and human microbiome-based therapeutics. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in its collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Corteva, Bayer and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

