Evogene to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference, 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announced today that Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference, 2021 taking place on August 3-4,2021. Mr. Haviv's presentation will focus on Evogene's disruptive technologies; its tailor-made engines for product discovery and development and its fields of activity through its main subsidiaries and will take place on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 09:00 am, EST.

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Mr. Haviv, may contact Evogene's Investor Relations team at [email protected] or through the conference's online meeting platform.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of our broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

