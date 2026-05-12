Evogene to Present at the 24th Schrödinger European User Group Meeting

Conference will be held in Munich, Germany - May 19-21, 2026

REHOVOT, Israel, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry specializing in the generative AI design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, today announced its participation in the 24th Schrödinger European User Group Meeting, taking place May 19–21, 2026, in Munich, Germany.

Bringing together industry and academic experts to share advances and real-world applications in computational drug discovery, Evogene has been chosen to present its recent progress in generative design of novel compounds. Dr. Roberto Olender, Evogene's Head of Algorithms, will participate in a dedicated session on "Project advancements through custom computational models", along with presenters from other global leaders in the field. Evogene welcomes the opportunity to connect with collaborators, researchers, and industry partners to explore new avenues for advancing innovation in drug discovery.

Session Details

Track: Small Molecules

Session: Project Advancements Through Custom Computational Models

Small Molecule Drug Design Supported by Generative Artificial Intelligence Technologies | Christoph Grebner, Sanofi

Multi-objective GenAI Foundation Model for De Novo Design of Molecules | Dr. Roberto Olender, Evogene

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM CEST

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for drug development and ag chemical products.

At the core of its technology is ChemPass AITM, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates," "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries use forward-looking statements in this press release when they discuss Evogene's progress in generative design of novel compounds. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the aftermath of the recent war between Israel and each of (i) the terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah, (ii) Iran, and (iii) other regional terrorist groups supported by Iran, and any potential destabilizations in Israel, neighboring territories or the Middle East region, and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

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SOURCE Evogene