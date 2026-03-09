Evogene to Present Its Pharma Discovery Achievements at BIO-Europe Spring 2026

Conference will be held at Lisbon, Portugal - March 23–25, 2026

REHOVOT, Israel, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a pioneering company in computational chemistry specializing in the generative AI design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the upcoming BIO-Europe Spring 2026 conference, being held on March 23-25, in Lisbon. Attending the conference on behalf of Evogene will be Dr. Gabi Tarcic, Chief Development Officer and Dr. Olga Nissan, VP Business Development.

At the conference, Evogene will present the latest achievements of its pharma division. Dr. Nissan will deliver an oral presentation highlighting the company's technological breakthroughs in AI-driven small-molecule discovery and optimization and will share insights into how ChemPass AI™ is enabling new opportunities for collaborative drug discovery with pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Presentation Details:

Drug Discovery and Development: Evogene

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 15:30–15:45 WET | Theatre A

Dr. Tarcic and Dr. Nissan will both be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, interested parties are encouraged to contact Evogene's investor or public relations team.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

At the core of its technology is ChemPass AI™, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. By integrating AI-driven molecular design with experimental validation, ChemPass AI™ enables the efficient discovery of differentiated small-molecule candidates with improved probability of development success. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates," "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries use forward-looking statements in this press release when they discuss: Evogene's achievements of its pharma division, Evogene's technological breakthroughs in AI-driven small-molecule discovery and optimization, and the potential of ChemPass AI™ to enable new opportunities for collaborative drug discovery with pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the aftermath of the recent war between Israel and each of (i) the terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah, (ii) Iran, and (iii) other regional terrorist groups supported by Iran, and any potential destabilizations in Israel, neighboring territories or the Middle East region, and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Contact

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

