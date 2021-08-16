Evoke Amplifies Its Deep Market Access Expertise With Addition Of Christine Lenthe As Managing Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Evoke, a leading global health and wellness agency, announced the appointment of market access and healthcare marketing veteran Christine Lenthe as Managing Director of Evoke Navience. In this new role, Lenthe will partner with President John Shamsey to support the tremendous growth of Evoke's market access practice and help clients navigate the ongoing complexities and evolution of the space.

Lenthe brings extensive experience to Evoke, with over 20 years of agency experience working across a broad range of healthcare audiences. She has worked within multiple therapeutic categories, including oncology, cardiovascular, infectious disease, neurology, women's health, respiratory, and rare disease. Her unique background in HCP, patient, and payer agency leadership provides a rare holistic perspective that will aid greatly in delivering on client objectives across all of Evoke.

"Christine is joining Evoke at an exciting time. More than ever before, it is critical that all patients have access to life-extending or lifesaving medications. I'm extremely proud and excited to welcome Christine to the team," said Shamsey. "Her deep understanding of the industry and her commitment to delivering excellence for brands and the patients they serve are well aligned with our mission. I'm looking forward to partnering with Christine as we continue to deliver insightful market access strategies and tailored solutions to our clients."

"Christine is a great addition to the Evoke team. Her diverse healthcare marketing experience bolsters our ability to provide even more integrated client experiences and scale one of the aspects of our business most critical to our clients' commercial success," said Evoke CEO, Reid Connolly. "Additionally, Evoke's commitment to addressing social inequity and health disparity barriers through effective multicultural marketing pairs well with Christine's track record of providing insights that support patient access to the therapies they so well deserve."

Prior to joining Evoke, Lenthe was Managing Director at PrecisionValue, where her she led market access strategies and initiatives. Her experience also includes roles at EverythingHEALTH ICC Lowe (now a part of FCB Health).

"I am thrilled to be joining Evoke and the Evoke Navience team," said Lenthe. "It is such a privilege to work in this industry and to be able to help communicate the value of truly innovative products and services to ensure all patients have access to life-changing medications. Evoke has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and communications for years, offering a full suite of integrated services across the healthcare and pharma industry. Making a positive difference in people's lives is what motivates me, and I could not think of a better place to do that than here at Evoke."

In the last 18 months, Evoke has seen significant growth and has placed an emphasis on their fully integrated service offering, resulting in a number of key executive hires over the last five months – including Eric Daly, Chief Growth Officer; Andy Bagnall, Managing Director, Growth; and Lisa Llewellyn, VP of Creative and Multicultural Content Strategy. The agency includes multiple specialty agency brands, including Evoke KYNE, PRovoke Media's 2021 Healthcare Agency of the Year; Evoke Navience; Evoke Giant; and Evoke Firsthand.

