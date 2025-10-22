EVOKE: An Experience Agency Welcomes Hospitality Industry Powerhouse Michelle Fossett as Vice President

Reuniting Two Former Agency Leaders to Redefine Experiential Marketing

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOKE: An Experience Agency, the rapidly growing Texas-based experiential marketing and brand merchandising firm founded by Oana Borcoman, proudly announces the appointment of Michelle Fossett as Vice President.

This announcement marks a powerful reunion. One that brings together two dynamic forces who first worked side by side nearly a decade ago. Once mentor and protégé at a previous agency, Fossett and Borcoman now join as partners, uniting deep industry experience, shared vision, and unstoppable drive to take EVOKE into its next era of growth.

Michelle Fossett (left) and Oana Borcoman (right) with EVOKE: An Experience Agency

"Michelle was one of the most influential leaders in my career and taught me how to truly build and scale an agency," said Oana Borcoman, Founder & CEO of EVOKE. "To now stand beside her as a partner in growing EVOKE feels like a full-circle moment, and the start of something far bigger. We're combining creativity, strategy, and experience to take this company to the next level."

As Vice President, Fossett brings over two decades of experience leading teams through transformation, driving operational excellence, and crafting brand strategies that inspire connection and deliver measurable growth. Known for her blend of creative vision, financial acumen, and people-first leadership, she has consistently elevated agencies through thoughtful process design, business development strategy, and culture-building mentorship.

"EVOKE has such an inspiring, innovative energy, it's creative, forward-thinking, and rooted in purpose," said Michelle Fossett, incoming Vice President of EVOKE. "I'm thrilled to help shape the next chapter, nurturing bold ideas and meaningful experiences that connect people to brands in unforgettable ways."

Founded in 2018, EVOKE has evolved from a boutique event consultancy into a full-scale experience agency, specializing in branded merchandise, event productions, and immersive activations. Rooted in hospitality yet expanding far beyond it, EVOKE partners with brands across industries to transform marketing into moments that move people.

"EVOKE is a full-scale experience agency that turns marketing into merch, moments, and memories , making brands impossible to ignore, from swag that sticks to experiences that captivate," added Borcoman. "We create the kind of work people don't just see, they feel."

The addition of Fossett signals a pivotal next phase for EVOKE, a partnership built on trust, shared history, and a relentless commitment to excellence that's poised to shake up the world of experience-driven marketing.

Discover how EVOKE transforms brand stories into experiences that captivate.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

NEW PROJECTS & COLLABORATION: [email protected]

Founded in 2018 by event industry veteran and entrepreneur Oana Borcoman, EVOKE: An Experience Agency merges creative strategy, branded merchandise, and immersive activations to help brands build connections through experiences. Rooted in hospitality and fueled by innovation, EVOKE transforms brand stories into tangible touchpoints people can touch, hold, and remember.

To learn more or inquire about our services, visit: www.evokeexperiences.com

SOURCE EVOKE Experiences