Evoke appoints Jamie Avallone as Chief Data Officer; continues investment in innovation and data

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evoke, leading global health and wellness agency, announced the appointment of Jamie Avallone to the executive team in the newly created role Chief Data Officer.

Avallone's appointment comes as the agency doubles down on data and analytics with the goal of offering clients an unmatched suite of offerings that will evolve Evoke's data-driven capabilities from end to end. In his new role, Avallone will be responsible for growing the Evoke data team, expanding their data offerings around audience insights and analytics, and providing high-value consultancy to clients.

"Jamie is an exciting addition to the Evoke leadership team and another signal of our continued and planned investment in innovation, data and technology," said Reid Connolly, Evoke's CEO & Founder. "His unique, data-rich background includes unrivaled consultancy and delivery experience that will add more firepower to our data and analytics offering and our ability to help clients take their brands and businesses to the next level."

Avallone specializes in helping clients understand how to leverage data via unique methodologies to unearth key behavioral insights and strategies that move the needle for the engagement of physicians, patients, and payers. He brings 15 years of experience in the digital healthcare space to Evoke, most recently having built a data innovation consultancy at McCann Health. In addition to his deep data background, Avallone has experience leading advisory services and global physician research from his time at Manhattan Research.

"Evoke is an incredible agency with some of the best talent and clients in the industry," said Avallone. "I've always admired Evoke and their capabilities from afar – we are in a fantastic position to take the market by storm. By adding an even stronger data and insights capability to our toolbox, we put ourselves in the best position to fulfill clients' increasing need for hyper-specific and truly impactful offerings that evolve engagement across the treatment continuum."

Avallone is a frequent speaker at industry events, including Digital Pharma East, Mobile World Congress, eyeforpharma Barcelona, Digital Marketing for Medical Devices, and more.

Avallone's appointment follows other significant hires across its leadership team – including Chief Innovation Officer Will Reese – as the agency continues to grow and expand its diverse set of marketing, data, and communications capabilities. Avallone will report to Reid Connolly and will work across all Evoke agency teams.

About Evoke

Evoke ( www.evokegroup.com ) is a leading marketing, media, and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health more human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, and Chicago, and more than 850 employees, Evoke proudly works with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Evoke is a Crain's Best Places to Work and includes the specialty agency brands Evoke KYNE, focusing on communications and PR, and Evoke Navience, focusing on market access and payer marketing. Evoke KYNE has won a number of awards in 2021, including Provoke Media's Global Healthcare Agency of the Year, North America Healthcare Agency of the Year, and PRWeek's Best Places to Work.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc ( www.huntsworth.com ), an international healthcare and communications group. Huntsworth's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services for healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired Huntsworth plc on May 1, 2020.

