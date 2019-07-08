Evoke Appoints Jennifer O'Dwyer as President, North America

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) today announces industry veteran Jennifer O'Dwyer has joined the agency as President, North America. O'Dwyer brings more than 20 years of industry experience, serving in senior client services and account leadership positions.

New Evoke President Jennifer O'Dwyer

"Jen is the ideal leader for our clients and teams. She has a wealth of the right experience in this industry and brings a level of excitement that transfers to everyone around her," says Reid Connolly, CEO. "As we've continued to grow Evoke into one of the premier health agencies worldwide, scaling our leadership team to match has been critical. Jen's addition will play an important role in delivering amazing work and growing even more rewarding relationships with our clients."

O'Dwyer spent the past 12 years at CDM New York, most recently serving as Associate Partner, Director of Client Services. Prior to her time at CDM, O'Dwyer served in similar account leadership roles at Euro RSCG Life and DraftFCB Healthcare.

"While I've admired Evoke for years, the company's recent growth has positioned it as one of the premier partners of our clients," says O'Dwyer. "Not only were they hard to ignore as a competitor, but Evoke has also received a lot of attention for being an amazing place to grow your career. The enthusiasm of everyone I met only confirmed my suspicions. And there was a real optimism for the work they are doing and the impact they have on the brands and the people they are ultimately trying to reach."

O'Dwyer adds, "Evoke's structure creates real harmony across its entire offering and allows teams to be nimble when working across disciplines. This is exactly what clients in our industry need from an agency partner—the flexibility and resourcefulness to address anything and everything."

As President, North America, O'Dwyer will be based in Evoke's New York City office, with responsibilities for clients and teams across the country. O'Dwyer was preceded by Tom Donnelly, who has assumed the newly formed role of Chief Growth Officer, with responsibility for growth across Evoke's entire group of agency brands.

About Evoke

Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) is a leading marketing, media, and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, London, Dublin, Princeton, Chicago, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Dubai, the group of 600+ employees are working with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc (HNT:LSE) (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group. The group's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large- and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller communications group, which provides a range of communication and advisory services, including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations, and consumer marketing.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Barnes

Lindsay.Barnes@evokegroup.com

215-928-2194

SOURCE Evoke

Related Links

https://www.evokegroup.com/

