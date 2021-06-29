Evoke continues upward trajectory, adds Andy Bagnall as Managing Director, Growth

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke, a leading global health and wellness agency, today announced the addition of long-time healthcare and pharma expert, Andy Bagnall, as Managing Director, Growth. Reporting to Eric Daly, Chief Growth Officer, Bagnall will partner with Daly and other agency leaders to better serve clients in a rapidly changing healthcare space and support agency growth by building upon Evoke's integrated offerings with a key focus on expanding its multicultural healthcare marketing capabilities.

"I'm honored to welcome Andy to the Evoke team. He brings an immense depth and range of healthcare marketing experience to the table, including a deep expertise in multicultural marketing. We believe this is a critical dimension of the healthcare marketing mix and will require a level of expertise that only a select few within the vertical are able to offer–and Andy is one of the most seasoned leaders," said Daly. "Evoke has experienced significant growth over the past year and a half, and we remain committed to providing our clients with a full-service marketing and commercialization experience that drives steep brand growth. I'm confident Andy's expertise and skill set will both build on that promise and help take the agency and our clients into a future that looks very different from most of the client and agency partnerships that we've come to know in the industry."

Bagnall has an impressive 25+ years of healthcare and pharmaceutical category experience across multiple sectors, including non-profit and publishing, in addition to working with a wide range of pharma brands and teams as their agency thought partner. Throughout his diverse career, Bagnall has helped clients realize their growth ambitions and act on them. At Prime Access, he launched multiple global brands and built multicultural portfolio and media strategies for a variety of clients. As Global Client Lead, WPP Healthcare at Kantar, he built integrated solutions and cross-functional teams of clinical, commercial, and real-world evidence (RWE) consultants for both pharma and biotech clients. Most recently, Bagnall led the transformation of global marketing at Kantar Health, including developing data-driven commercial and real-world evidence marketing strategies.

"Evoke continues to stand apart in a crowded industry–from the incredible client work and storytelling to the passion and dedication they have for diversity within the healthcare space. It's such an exciting time to join the team, and I'm looking forward to working with Eric and other Evoke leaders as we amplify an already integrated suite of healthcare marketing capabilities to deliver even greater business results for both our clients and their audiences," said Bagnall.

Evoke, with a mantra of "health more human™," has seen explosive growth over the past 18 months, with revenue up nearly 20% year over year, helping the agency secure a top 12 spot on the MM+M Agency 100 list in 2021. The addition of Daly in March and Bagnall just 3 months later is a reflection of the agency's commitment to its clients and building powerful 360-degree programs that build genuine connections across diverse audiences and deliver real business results. Evoke includes multiple specialty agency units, including Evoke KYNE, Evoke Navience, Evoke Giant, and Evoke Firsthand.

