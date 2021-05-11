Evoke deepens multicultural marketing expertise with creative powerhouse, Lisa Llewellyn

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke announces the addition of award-winning, cross-channel storyteller Lisa Llewellyn to the global health and wellness agency's creative ranks. A writer by background, Llewellyn brings a true-to-life understanding of multicultural marketing, honed by decades of experience leading the multicultural work for some of the most forward-thinking pharmaceutical brands in the industry.

Lisa Llewellyn

"We have always been guided by our vision to make health more human, and leading our clients to embrace and champion multicultural marketing as a core tenant of how they go to market is a clear and natural extension. For years, we have felt strongly about not only helping brands build more genuine connections and customer-centric experiences, but also helping brands better serve, support, and represent often underrepresented groups within the population," states CEO and Founder Reid Connolly. "Lisa joins Evoke with a shared belief and passion, and I believe she will be an incredible asset and a true leader in advancing our mission in this area."

In her new role, Llewellyn will serve as a key leader in Evoke's multicultural efforts by strengthening the agency's multicultural center of excellence. She will work with experts throughout the agency to infuse a diverse perspective into the fabric of our clients' brands and champion creative that genuinely resonates with audiences.

"From her early award-winning work with Volvo and Arimidex to her more recent award-winning work in multiple myeloma and multiple sclerosis, Lisa's impressive portfolio highlights her impact as a multicultural marketing expert. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together for Evoke's clients," states Chief Creative Officer Collette Douaihy.

Llewellyn has held creative leadership positions in numerous multicultural agencies, such as EMCAY, UniWorld Group, and Prime Access, where she served as Chief Creative Officer. A thought leader in the space, Lisa was most recently been featured on Multicultural Marketing Resources, Inc. (MMR) for her Super Bowl LV ad analysis and in PM360 for her article "Empathy Is the New Black."

About Evoke

Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) is a leading marketing, media, and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, Chicago, Singapore, and Dubai, more than 650 employees proudly work with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group. Huntsworth's principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired Huntsworth plc on May 1, 2020.

