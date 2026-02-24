Evoke Security Raises $4M Pre-Seed Round to Secure the Agentic Workforce

Crosspoint Capital Partners leads investment to give security teams visibility and control over AI agents operating across the enterprise

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke Security , a cybersecurity startup securing the agentic workforce, today announced $4 million in pre-seed funding led by Crosspoint Capital Partners, LP (Crosspoint Capital) with participation from Red Cell Partners. This follows Evoke Security's selection into the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA Accelerator Program and its membership in the NVIDIA Inception Program. Evoke is the security platform for AI agents that are already accessing enterprises' most sensitive data and systems.

Enterprises are deploying AI agents at unprecedented speed. Employees are granting them access to email, customer data, source code, and production systems. A single agent can touch dozens of critical systems while its activity goes unmonitored. One compromised agent can exfiltrate customer data, modify source code, or pivot across systems, all without triggering a single alert from your existing security stack.

"Your workforce is doubling, and half of it isn't human. Existing security tools weren't built for a world where autonomous agents have the keys to the kingdom," said Jason Rebholz , co-founder and CEO of Evoke Security and former CISO at Corvus Insurance. "AI agents are the biggest enterprise security shift in a generation, and security teams are completely in the dark. Evoke turns the lights on."

Evoke's platform deploys in minutes with no disruption to employee workflows and delivers three core capabilities purpose-built for the agentic workforce:

Inventory & Governance: Auto-discovers and governs every agent, Skill, MCP, tool, and data source in the environment, eliminating Shadow AI.

Auto-discovers and governs every agent, Skill, MCP, tool, and data source in the environment, eliminating Shadow AI. AI Security Posture Management & Threat Modeling: Map attack paths, surface malicious skills/MCP tools, and identify over-permissioned agents before attackers do.

Map attack paths, surface malicious skills/MCP tools, and identify over-permissioned agents before attackers do. Detection, Prevention, & Response: Provides full visibility into every agent action, with custom policies that block risky behaviors, like data exfiltration, in real time. The platform deploys in minutes with no disruption to employee workflows.

"Evoke is tackling one of the most urgent emerging problems in cybersecurity," said Andre Fuetsch, Managing Director, Crosspoint Capital. "We spend a lot of time with CISOs, and the number one question we hear right now is: how do I secure AI agents I can't even see? Evoke is the answer. The team brings hands-on security practitioner experience that gives them a real understanding of how enterprises need to defend against this new class of risk."

"The rise of agents has created an entirely new attack surface that existing security tools were never designed to address," said George Barnes, President, Cyber Practice at Red Cell Partners and former deputy director of the NSA. "Evoke's founding team has spent their careers on the front lines: investigating nation-state breaches at Mandiant, building security engineering systems, and leading enterprise security teams. They understand how attackers operate and how enterprises need to defend against them."

FAQs

What problem is Evoke Security solving?

Enterprises are rapidly deploying AI agents across their workforce. These agents are accessing critical applications and data, while security teams have no visibility into what they're doing. Existing security tools weren't designed for autonomous agents that take actions, call tools, and move across systems at machine speed. Evoke Security enables organizations to confidently deploy AI agents while ensuring security teams can see, govern, and control every one of them.

How does Evoke's AI Security platform work?

The platform covers local agents with a lightweight endpoint sensor, SaaS agents with a browser extension, and production agents with an SDK and proxy. Evoke delivers three core capabilities:

Inventory & Governance: Continuously discovers every agent, skill, MCP, tool, and data source, eliminating Shadow AI.

Continuously discovers every agent, skill, MCP, tool, and data source, eliminating Shadow AI. AI Security Posture Management & Threat Modeling: Maps attack paths and surfaces over-permissioned agents before attackers do.

Maps attack paths and surfaces over-permissioned agents before attackers do. Detection, Prevention, & Response: Provides full visibility into every agent action while blocking risky behaviors in real time.

What is Evoke's vision?

AI agents will become the next operating system for businesses. Every human will have a team of AI agents operating on their behalf. The same autonomy that makes agents powerful makes them dangerous when ungoverned and unmonitored. The agentic enterprise is inevitable. Evoke Security is here to secure it.

About Evoke Security

Evoke Security is the cybersecurity platform purpose-built to secure the agentic workforce. As enterprises deploy AI agents that autonomously access sensitive company data and production tooling, Evoke provides the visibility and control that security teams need. Learn more at www.evokesecurity.com .

About Crosspoint Capital Partners

Crosspoint Capital is an investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy, infrastructure, and AI software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of successful operators, investors, and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit www.crosspointcapital.com .

About Red Cell Partners

Red Cell Partners is a venture studio building rapidly scalable technology-led companies that are bringing revolutionary advancements to market in healthcare, cyber, and national security. United by a shared sense of duty and deep belief in the power of innovation, Red Cell is developing powerful tools and solutions to address our Nation's most pressing problems. For more information, visit www.redcellpartners.com .

SOURCE Evoke Security