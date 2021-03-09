Evoke welcomes Eric Daly as Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke announces the addition of Eric Daly to the global health and wellness agency's executive leadership team as Chief Growth Officer. In his role, Daly will be responsible for driving new client partnerships across Evoke's agency brands, leveraging the diverse group of capabilities to form innovative and strategic client solutions.

Daly brings over 20 years of experience in multichannel pharmaceutical marketing, including senior client partnership roles focusing on solving critical business challenges across various therapeutic areas, channels, and customer types. Daly joins Evoke most recently from Klick Health; however, prior to his tenure there, he spent 6 years in the client service department of Evoke's Philadelphia office, later returning to launch Evoke Firsthand in 2015. Additionally, he has worked on the client side at Bristol Myers Squibb, revitalizing established brands and playing key roles on product launch teams.

"2020 proved to be one of our agency's more significant growth years in recent history—fueled by our outstanding talent, our digital DNA and an offering built for clients navigating all the challenges unique to today's health marketplace," states CEO and Founder, Reid Connolly. "Our nimble, entrepreneurial spirit has been a crucial component to ensuring that we are able to scale the business, grow our relationships, and create one-of-a-kind opportunities for our clients' brands and for our people. Eric knows the industry, he knows Evoke, and will play a critical role in our continued success."

Within Evoke, Daly will be focused on developing new client partnerships while finding better and more innovative ways to partner with clients in meeting their business goals with Evoke's extensive offering of unparalleled solutions. To support Evoke's global growth goals, the agency has also hired Jenni Mercer as Growth Director based out of Evoke's London office. She will work closely with Daly but focus primarily on European markets.

"Evoke has experienced tremendous success in the past 3 years," explains Daly. "I'm excited to rejoin Evoke and this incredibly talented team at this time, when there is so much momentum and even more potential to be realized. I look forward to leveraging Evoke's diverse and robust capabilities to forge successful client partnerships and pave a new, integrated path forward across Evoke and our agency brands."

