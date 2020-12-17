Evoko Launches Flexible and Easy to Use Workplace Management Solution to Address Return-to-Work, Meeting Room Booking, Desk Booking, Visitor Management, and Resource Scheduling

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoko Unlimited AB, makers of the Evoko Liso and Evoko Pusco workplace management and workplace communication solutions, is launching their latest offering, the Evoko Naso.

The Evoko Naso is now ready to ship and will allow Evoko to enter the desk booking arena in time to help companies and their remote workers to manage the return-to-work phase as the world is entering the new normal.

Evoko Naso room panel status lights showing that the room is booked, that there is an upcoming meeting starting within 10 minutes, and that the room is available. Having already won design awards after beginning to ship just this week, the Evoko Naso panel, with a Swedish design aesthetic, has sleek lines and a slim profile that looks stylish in any office environment.

Users can easily book any type of space, as well as request services such as catering or deliverable AV equipment, and schedule other resources, all via their mobile devices.

Guest and visitor management is another valuable piece of the Naso offering, and robust reporting will aid in contact tracing as companies and employees continue to navigate these uncertain times.

Customers can choose between three Naso packages– Rose, Pepper, and Guava – to get the combination of feature sets they really need. The Naso will be flexible and scalable to accommodate work environments of all types and sizes.

Evoko expects that, since a significant majority of workers say they'll want to be able to work from the office as well as remotely post-pandemic, the Naso will enable them to do so seamlessly. In addition to the mobile app making desk booking and other functions quick and simple for users, the Naso will also provide comprehensive metrics and statistics, allowing companies to better manage their real estate footprints after reconfiguring leases and office space as the pandemic subsides and the world of flexible working continues to gain favor.

Evoko notes that the Liso room booking solution will not be replaced by the Naso. The Evoko Liso is still a premium on-prem solution for those who want to host their room booking solution on their own premises, whereas the Naso is a hosted cloud solution. They've just released version 2.5 for the Liso and have also made significant enhancements to Evoko Booking, their multi-tenant room scheduling system which is bundled with the Liso and ideal for co-working spaces.

An important distinction is that the Liso is a one-time purchase with a single all-in-one SKU, whereas the Naso offers subscription-based options with packages bases on different customer needs.

In adding the Naso to their suite of solutions, Evoko is committed to providing superior technology and continuing to make a positive impact on the modern workplace.

"We are really excited about the Evoko Naso as it goes beyond just room booking and allows us to offer complete workplace coordination. We've taken our 10+ years of experience in building dedicated, easy to use, and well-designed room booking systems and applied it to a full workplace solution." says Richard Glückman, CEO of Evoko.

Daniel G Salmonsson, Product & Development Manager for Evoko, continues: "We have a design driven development process where we look at the full user journey for all types of users. It is not enough that a solution like the Evoko Naso is easy to use by the employee booking a desk or a room, it also needs to be easy for the installer to mount the hardware and connect it to the backend system, for the IT manager to set up, monitor, and manage the solution, and for the facility manager and corporate real estate executives to get insights into how their workspace is being used. With the Evoko Naso I feel we truly have delivered on all these perspectives."

"The feedback from both our channel partners and end users has been fantastic. Despite sales only officially starting this week, Evoko Naso has already got its first design award. There are several big brands currently evaluating the solution for a roll-out in the near term. I believe a flexible and easy-to-use solution like the Evoko Naso will be critical for many organizations in managing their return to work safely and hassle-free, and to optimize their floorplans for productivity and cost-efficiency," Glückman concludes.

About Evoko:

Evoko are Swedish innovators dedicated to making the modern workplace smoother, more cost-efficient, and stylish. Founded in 2009, its head office is in Sweden, with employees also in Finland, France, Germany, the UAE, and the U.S. With its partnering model, Evoko does business across six continents in more than 100 countries through a network of 80 distributors selling the Evoko range, and hundreds of value-added resellers in the US. Evoko's solutions, ranging from room booking systems to conference phones and digital signage solutions, have consistently won awards for their design, innovation and user friendliness. Evoko aspires to give you the optimum setup for magnificent meetings.

For more information about the company, please visit: www.evoko.se

For more information about the products, please visit: www.evoko.se/products/evoko-naso

