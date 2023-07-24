EVOL by Future and Northern Emeralds Partner to Create California's Best Cannabis

Future's New Cannabis Lifestyle Brand Makes Grand Entrance In California.

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOL by Future, the new cannabis lifestyle brand formed by legendary artist Future and Carma Hold Co., is set to ignite the cannabis industry with its fusion of culture, quality, and creativity.

Teaming up with Northern Emeralds, a leading cultivator of some of the world's best flower, EVOL embodies California's unique culture. Today marks the launch of the new EVOL Cannabis product line, promising to set new standards with impeccable products that raise the bar for Californians' enjoyment.

The initial offering includes ultra-premium indoor flower and hash-holes, meticulously crafted to cater to the refined tastes of the world's most discerning cannabis connoisseurs. The distinct collection reflects the shared passion of EVOL and Northern Emeralds for excellence, authenticity, and pushing the boundaries of innovation.

"We are ecstatic to enter the California market with the EVOL brand," says Adam Wilks, CEO at Carma Hold Co. "Our bond with Northern Emeralds brings something extraordinary, merging music, culture, and exceptional cannabis. We can't wait to show everyone what we have in store."

Equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, Northern Emeralds' CEO and Founder, Cody Stross, adds, "Partnering with EVOL is an honor for us. Future's passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing perfection aligns perfectly with our values. We are excited to power the brand with our flower. This partnership will create something extraordinary for Californians."

Today, EVOL and Northern Emeralds make their mark in the California cannabis landscape, appealing to seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers seeking premium products. With the launch of EVOL Cannabis in California, a new era of cannabis enjoyment and artistic collaboration begins.

About Evol by Future

Two-time GRAMMY winner Future and Carma HoldCo present EVOL by Future, the multi-platinum superstar's THC, CBD, and Delta 8/9 products. Learn more at: https://evolbyfuture.com/.

About Northern Emeralds

Northern Emeralds grows the best cannabis in California through an ever-evolving, innovative methodology driven by smart, thoughtful, passionate farmers and craftspeople, drawing from a rich history and deep knowledge fueled by tireless curiosity and work ethic.

