EVOL By Future Premium Cannabis Line Available Now in Michigan with House of Dank

In partnership with Michigan's premier cannabis company, House of Dank, the superstar's ultra-premium cannabis line is now available in the state.

DETROIT, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time GRAMMY winner Future's ultra-premium cannabis brand, EVOL by Future, is now available in Michigan in partnership with the state's leading cannabis company, House of Dank—a Best of Weedmaps Nominee and a "premiere bud shop"—according to High Times.

Beginning today, Michigan connoisseurs will be able to purchase EVOL's elite flower offerings, strain specific hash-holes, and pre-rolls available at any House of Dank location.

EVOL by Future was launched earlier this year under Carma HoldCo, the leading global branding and licensing company behind the top celebrity and cannabis brands.

"Through our partnership with House of Dank, we're delighted to bring EVOL by Future to discerning cannabis buyers in Michigan," said Adam Wilks, Co-founder and CEO of CarmaHold Co. "By combining the expertise of House of Dank with the global appeal of Future's brand, we will elevate Michigan's cannabis experience together."

"Future's impact and influence on modern music and culture is undeniable, and we know that EVOL by Future will connect with cannabis enthusiasts throughout Michigan just as his music has," said Prince Yousif, owner of House of Dank. "Teaming up with Carma to introduce the EVOL by Future line at House of Dank allows us to continue enriching cannabis culture throughout Michigan."

About EVOL by Future
Two-time GRAMMY winner Future, together with Carma HoldCo, the family of iconic global brands, present EVOL by Future, the multi-platinum superstar's line of ultra-premium cannabis. Distribution of Carma HoldCo's products spans 100,000+ retailers across 40+ states and 17 countries worldwide. To learn more about EVOL by Future, visit: www.evolbyfuture.com.

About House of Dank
House of Dank is a leading Michigan cannabis innovator known for its premium products, passionate customer service, easy ordering process, and commitment to supporting its communities. With locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Monroe, Lapeer, Saginaw, Center Line, Traverse City, and more, House of Dank prides itself on making world-class cannabis accessible to all in The Wolverine State. For more information visit: www.shophod.com. 

