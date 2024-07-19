Evol by Future to Launch in Illinois Cannabis Market in Partnership with Legacy Cannabis

4-X GRAMMY Winner/Rapper Introduces His Renowned Cannabis Brand to Illinois with Premier Cultivator Known for Quality and Passion

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evol by Future (or "Evol"), the multi-platinum superstar Future's line of ultra-premium cannabis, announced its debut in Illinois marking a huge milestone in the brand's trajectory. Evol's market launch is in collaboration with Legacy , recognized for their commitment to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence.

Beginning today, Illinois adult consumers can purchase Evol's premium cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, and infused pre-rolls. Products are now available throughout Illinois at 35+ retailers, including Windy City, Stash, Sunnyside, High Haven, EarthMed, and Enlightened dispensaries.



"From the energy of Chicago and through the whole state, Illinois has a unique vibe that's all about hustle and creativity, and I'm ready to bring something special to the scene here," said Future, the founder of Evol by Future. "This isn't just about premium cannabis—it's about raising the bar and giving the people something next-level. Being tied to this community is special because Chicago is like a second home for me and the people have always embraced me as one of their own. I can't wait for Illinois to experience the quality and originality of Evol and finally see what we've been working on."

Since its debut in May of 2023, the Evol by Future brand has rapidly gained popularity among cannabis connoisseurs. It can be found in a total of five markets, more than 250 retailers throughout the country, and is set to reach additional retail locations by the end of this year.

"Future's vision and relentless drive are what make Evol stand out," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , the parent company of Evol by Future. "Evol is more than just a brand—it's a movement. We're confident that just like his music, Evol will resonate deeply with cannabis enthusiasts in Illinois. At Carma HoldCo, we're all about bringing top-tier products to new markets, and launching Evol in Illinois is a testament to that mission."

"This partnership with Future to bring his Evol brand to the Illinois market is our most exciting partnership to date," said Ryan Hedrick, Chief Cannabis Officer at Legacy. Having been fans of his music for years, we are honored to be the ones to introduce Illinois to Evol. As a culturally driven brand, we only want to work with individuals who truly embody our values. So, partnering with Future was a no brainer and we are excited to watch Illinois fall in love with Evol."

For more information about Evol by Future, visit: evolbyfuture.com.

About Evol by Future

EVOL by Future represents the pinnacle of luxury cannabis, co-founded by the four-time GRAMMY winner, Future. As a natural born tastemaker, Future offers a glimpse into his world through EVOL, by providing sensational smoke and the highest standard of excellence that the cannabis community has ever seen. Sometimes, only the best will do. Every time, the best is EVOL.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About Legacy Cannabis

Legacy Cannabis, based in Rochelle, Illinois, is a distinguished leader in the bustling Illinois cannabis market. Renowned for cultivating both classic and cutting-edge genetics, Legacy offers an array of premium products including high-quality concentrates like live resin and solventless options, alongside popular edibles and vapes. Situated in a competitive landscape, the company is celebrated for its commitment to excellence and passion for quality cannabis. Through modern, innovative approaches, Legacy has not only tapped into the remarkable potential of cannabis but has also built a significant following on social media platforms.

