Evol by Future to Launch in New York Cannabis Market in Partnership with Flowerhouse

4-X GRAMMY Winner/Rapper Brings His Iconic Cannabis Brand to New York with Leading Cultivation Partner

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evol by Future (or "Evol"), the multi-platinum superstar Future's line of ultra-premium cannabis, announced its debut in New York in collaboration with leading cultivator, Flowerhouse , marking a huge milestone in the brand's trajectory and the Empire State's legal cannabis market.

Beginning today, discerning New York adult consumers can purchase Evol's flower and infused pre-rolls. Products are currently available in twenty-four dispensaries, including the following retailers: Strain Stars in Long Island, Upstate Cannabis Co, Capital District, Culture House, Loud Pack Exotics in Syracuse, Mr. Good Vibes, and Terp Bros in Astoria Queens.



"Being able to share Evol with cannabis enthusiasts across New York is a true blessing," Future, the founder of Evol by Future, expressed. "I created Evol as another canvas for my creativity, crafting a brand that speaks not just to my fans, but to a broader audience. Just like with my music, I aim to connect with New York's culture but in a whole new arena, and I couldn't be prouder of Evol's journey."

Since its debut in May of 2023, the Evol by Future brand has rapidly gained popularity among cannabis connoisseurs. It can be found in a total of five markets, more than 250 retailers throughout the country, and is set to reach additional retail locations by the end of this year.

"Future's creativity and drive, combined with Carma HoldCo's support is what establishes the Evol brand. We're confident that Evol will appeal to cannabis enthusiasts in New York, just like his music does," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , the parent company of Evol by Future. "Carma HoldCo is dedicated to expanding access to premium products across various markets through our diverse brand portfolio. Introducing Evol to New York exemplifies our unwavering commitment to this mission."

"We are privileged to collaborate with Evol by Future and Carma HoldCo in introducing their distinguished range of THC products to the New York market," remarked Greg Tannor of Flowerhouse. "Teaming up with Carma to unveil the Evol line allows us to continue enriching the cannabis culture throughout New York."

For more information about Evol by Future, visit: evolbyfuture.com.

About Evol by Future

EVOL by Future represents the pinnacle of luxury cannabis, co-founded by the four-time GRAMMY winner, Future. As a natural born tastemaker, Future offers a glimpse into his world through EVOL, by providing sensational smoke and the highest standard of excellence that the cannabis community has ever seen. Sometimes, only the best will do. Every time, the best is EVOL.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About Flowerhouse

FlowerHouse New York brings together decades of cannabis expertise to a bucolic, 40-acre property on the Wallkill River. Our primary objective is the cultivation of premium smokable flowers grown naturally under the sun.

