Evolectric, Alternative Fuel Leasing Company, and CALSTART Partner to Enable Small Fleet Electrification

Delivery of a CircularEV™ truck to Circular Fashion LA highlights how incentives, flexible financing, and retrofit innovation are unlocking access to clean mobility

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolectric, Alternative Fuel Leasing Company (AFLC), and CALSTART, administrator of the California Air Resources Board's Innovative Small E-Fleet Pilot Project (ISEF), announced a milestone in making fleet electrification accessible to small businesses and mission-driven organizations.

ISEF offers small fleets and independent owner-operators access to zero-emission vehicles through innovative solutions such as all-inclusive leases, rentals, truck sharing, and truck-as-a-service.

Through this collaboration, Circular Fashion LA received its first CircularEV™ truck, demonstrating how incentives, flexible financing, and retrofit innovation can converge to accelerate adoption of clean mobility.

This project illustrates a replicable model: ISEF reduces upfront costs, AFLC provides flexible financing, and Evolectric delivers scalable retrofit technology through its CircularEV™ solution, which transforms existing commercial trucks into fully electric, smart-enabled vehicles. Together, these enablers are breaking down barriers for small and medium-sized fleets that often struggle to access clean transportation options.

"This delivery shows the power of partnerships. When incentives and financing align with retrofit technology, we can give small fleets the same opportunities as large corporations to go electric," said Jakson Alvarez, Co-Founder of Evolectric. "With CircularEV™, fleets don't need to wait for expensive new vehicles. We make electrification faster, smarter, and more sustainable by reusing the assets they already trust."

"Our mission is to empower fleet owners by upgrading to cleaner and smarter technology without the upfront financial burden." said Preston Hayes, Founder of Alternative Fuel Leasing Co. "By leveraging ISEF and innovative retrofit solutions like Evolectric's CircularEVTM, we can help organizations adopt zero-emission trucks at scale."

"California's Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project was designed to ensure fleets of all sizes can access clean vehicles," said Niki Okuk, Deputy Director at CALSTART. "When technology providers like Evolectric and financing innovators like AFLC work together, it shows how we can deliver zero-emission trucks into the hands of small fleets, creating cleaner air in the communities that need it most."

For Circular Fashion LA, the delivery marks a major step in expanding its mission to build a regenerative, circular fashion system.

"With this vehicle, we can expand our impact across Los Angeles," said Karri Ann Frerichs, Founder of Circular Fashion LA. "Evolectric and its partners made this transition possible, showing how even small, mission-driven companies can access the tools to lead on sustainability."

Both Evolectric and Circular Fashion LA are portfolio companies of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), where they first connected through their shared commitment to circular innovation.

The CircularEV™ truck will serve as Circular Fashion LA's new Mobile Circular Fashion Lab, offering clothing repair, upcycling, and educational workshops directly in communities across Los Angeles. By combining clean transportation with circular fashion, the initiative shows how different industries can work together to reduce waste, extend asset life, and empower communities to embrace sustainability.

