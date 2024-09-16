Evolectric Announces Strategic Partnership with Geotab to Transform Fleet Electrification with Innovative CircularEV™ Technology

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolectric, a pioneer in circular electric vehicle technology, announces its strategic partnership with Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions. This collaboration highlights Evolectric's innovative approach, combining their proprietary software and advanced predictive analytics with a decentralized installation process. Leveraging Geotab's data insights, Evolectric provides fleet owners with the tools to optimize performance and sustainability, while streamlining the transition to electric fleets.

Trip from LA to Las Vegas with Geotab in Evolectric's Isuzu CircularEV From the left: Jakson Alvarez, Bobby Valentine, Carlos Moreno, Bill Beverley, Andrew Pontius

The integration of Evolectric's cutting-edge CircularEV™ Solutions with Geotab's AI-driven platform signifies a major leap forward in fleet management. This synergy combines Evolectric's expertise in battery monitoring and vehicle data with robust data analytics and actionable insights from the MyGeotab platform, providing fleet owners access to high-quality CircularEV™ data. This partnership provides fleet operators with a unified solution for informed decision-making and effective connectivity across various fleet sizes.

Scott Sutarik, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions of Geotab, comments on the importance of this partnership: "Sustainability is core to our purpose, and we firmly believe that our greatest impact is empowering customers with data-driven solutions to accelerate their carbon reduction objectives. We recognize that such an ambitious goal is a team effort, so we are happy to partner with companies like Evolectric to provide solutions that help customers efficiently manage electric fleets."

Evolectric's approach to fleet electrification integrates vehicles with a smart, electric system powered by cloud computing and machine analytics. Bill Beverley, Co-Founder & CTO of Evolectric, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership: "With Geotab as our partner, we can offer a comprehensive suite of insights and analytics to our fleet owner customers, helping them to understand the benefits of our vehicle products and achieve cost savings."

The collaboration between Evolectric and Geotab marks a significant commitment to EV technology and a greener future. It enables access to comprehensive data and telematics, enhancing understanding of customer behaviors and product performance, and empowering fleet owners with insights into vehicle operation, driver behavior, and operational efficiency, leading to significant cost reductions through energy savings.

About Evolectric

Evolectric is transforming the future of fleet electrification with its innovative CircularEV™ technology. Focused on reducing barriers to zero-emission transportation, Evolectric offers advanced conversion solutions, proprietary software, and a decentralized installation process, making electrification more accessible, scalable, and sustainable. Founded in 2019, Evolectric's team brings over 130 years of combined experience in vehicle electrification and battery technologies. Learn more at EvolectricNow.com .

SOURCE Evolectric