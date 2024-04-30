Evolectric Celebrates HQ Grand Opening-Targets to Convert 100k Vehicles per Year to Electric

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12, 2024, Evolectric held the grand opening of its new headquarters in Rancho Dominguez, California. This significant expansion marks a major milestone in Evolectric's mission to accelerate the global transition from gasoline to electric vehicles through innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Evolectric is Accelerating Fleet Electrification with their CircularEV™ Solutions Over 60 attendees, including government representatives, fleet owners, and investors, gathered at Evolectric's new 18,000 square-foot HQ facility for their grand opening alongside the company's best-in-class team. Evolectric is targeting a two-day conversion through a certified installer and service network local to their customer's fleets.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured notable attendees, including representatives for Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán; Congressman Robert Garcia; State Senator Steven Bradford; and Mayor of Long Beach Rex Richardson. The event was also attended by prominent local business leaders such as Jeremy Harris, President & CEO of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, and leaders from the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), CALSTART, Sunstone Management, TCI Transportation, and AB InBev.

Jakson Alvarez, Co-CEO and CFO, highlighted the company's achievements and future plans: "We have proven that we can build a dependable, world-class product that meets the needs of fleet owners. Our advanced and smart technology, decentralized installation process, and strong ecosystem position us to lead commercial EV conversions globally through our CircularEV™ solutions, taking retrofits to the next level."

Bill Beverley, Co-CEO and CTO, expressed: "The attendees who joined us represented a vibrant and dedicated ecosystem of customers, investors, government officials, academics, and supply chain enablers. With these partners, Evolectric is charged up to continue to deliver game-changing and smart EV solutions at a much lower cost than anybody else."

Evolectric has successfully demonstrated that a decentralized and scalable installation model is viable through service centers local to their customer's fleets. They are on track to deploy a process in 2025 that will enable them to reach a capacity of 100,000 vehicles per year through 1,000 service center installation partners.

Abdo Bridi Tlaiye, Logistics Innovation Manager at AB InBev: "This is one of the best products that we have experienced. We have around 10 different electric brands that we have tried, and this is one of them we have liked the most. I'm especially appreciative of having the numbers that support a lower total cost of ownership. It makes a lot of sense for us to make this kind of change."

John Keisler, CEO of Sunstone Management: "Short-haul and regional commercial vehicles are the ones negatively impacting the community the most. Evolectric provides the ability to reduce air and noise emission along with fuel cost reduction of 80%. Sunstone is a venture partner working with government entities in unlocking working capital for companies like Evolectric and their customers."

John Sappington, Executive VP Sales & Marketing at TCI Transportation: "We are excited to add the new Evolectric trucks to our lease and rental fleet. These vehicles are lighter weight than most in their class, allowing for greater payload. Additionally, being built on the Isuzu N-Series chassis, our technicians are very familiar with the product – making service and repairs a breeze. Our customers are going to fall in love with Evolectric's CircularEVs."

Niki Okuk Deputy Director, Trucks & Off-Road, CALSTART: "We are excited to work with Evolectric to deploy these vehicles quickly into the hands of the people who need them most. Evolectric is pioneering in the sense that the vehicle that they brought to market is so close to cost parity – and it actually translates into real fuel savings every month for owners."

The new 18,000 square-foot facility will support production ramp-up, further product development, and warehouse kit inventory – while empowering a growing team dedicated to transforming the commercial fleet industry.

Evolectric is a leading provider of electrification solutions dedicated to advancing accessible and sustainable electric vehicle technologies. Headquartered in California, Evolectric is at the forefront of transforming the commercial fleet industry with its innovative CircularEV™ conversion kit. EvolectricNow.com

