Evolectric, Inc. Selects alwaysAI® to Help Commercial Fleet Owners Transition to Electric Vehicles

"The transition to electric vehicles is a major change that requires highly innovative technology at a reasonable price. Decarbonizing transportation is a critical global challenge, and Evolectric, with partners like alwaysAI, is taking it head-on," says Bill Beverley, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and CTO of Evolectric.

"At Evolectric, we target existing combustion engine fleets and turn them into fully electric vehicles using market-leading technology; we also upgrade their capabilities with computer vision applications. The alwaysAI® platform provides the power and flexibility needed to build and deploy these apps onto the newly electrified vehicles," says Jakson Alvarez, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and CFO of Evolectric.

alwaysAI® will initially work with Evolectric to provide computer vision technology and development support to enable rapid electrification of vehicles in California and major Latin American cities.

"As new regulatory targets are being established for EV, including the end date for the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales, the acceleration in electrification is putting significant pressure on OEMs and their supply chains. Computer vision will be an essential part of the new transportation industry, and we are excited to work with companies like Evolectric to support the transition," says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing Computer Vision applications on IoT devices. We unleash real-time insights to help businesses drive higher ROI, and make Computer Vision come alive on the Edge - where work and life happen. For more information, visit www.alwaysai.co .

About Evolectric

Evolectric is a California-based technology company specializing in electrified transportation and battery technologies. Evolectric's offerings encompass purpose-built vehicle and battery solutions that advance global e-mobility through rapid prototyping and standardized products. Evolectric's mission is to advance global electrification by enabling and providing products and services that unlock current and new electrification technologies to emerging markets and underserved segments. Visit evolectricnow.com to learn more.

