Evolent Adds Russell Glass, Headspace CEO, to Board of Directors

News provided by

Evolent Health

14 Feb, 2024, 16:10 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, today appointed Russell Glass to its Board of Directors. Glass has almost 25 years of experience as a successful technology and health care executive who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Headspace, a pioneering company focused on digitally enabled mental health support for employers, health plans and consumers.

Glass will ﬁll the seat vacated by Dr. Tunde Sotunde, who retired from the Board effective February 12, 2024. Dr. Sotunde stated, "I've been incredibly impressed with Evolent during my time on the Board. I am confident in the significant opportunity that lies ahead for the company. I believe Evolent remains well positioned to continue its innovative leadership in the value-based specialty care market."

Seth Blackley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Evolent, stated, "I want to thank Tunde for his many contributions to the Board over the last several years. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Russ Glass to the Evolent Board of Directors. Russ brings incredible experience at the intersection of health care services, technology and artificial intelligence at a pivotal time in Evolent's history."

Glass added, "Like Headspace, Evolent is tackling two of the largest challenges in health care today – improving patient experiences to drive positive health outcomes and increasing affordability and access for all. I am excited to work closely with the Evolent team and Board to support the exciting evolution and growth in Evolent's value-based specialty care platform."

Chair of the Evolent Board of Directors Cheryl Scott added, "On behalf of my fellow Directors, we want to thank Tunde for his commitment and valuable contributions to Evolent during the last several years." Ms. Scott continued, "After conducting a broad, national search, the Board is pleased to appoint Russell Glass as an Evolent Director. Russ adds critical depth in health care technology innovation as well as an important perspective on how complex care and mental health interact. In addition, Russ compliments the deep health care and finance expertise resident on the existing Evolent Board, including with our four senior health plan executives."

Glass has served as CEO of Headspace since 2021. Prior to that, he held multiple CEO roles, most recently at Ginger, an on-demand mental health platform that merged with Headspace in 2022, resulting in the creation of an end-to-end digital mental health platform. In addition, Russ founded and served as the CEO and President of Bizo, a B2B marketing and data platform, which he sold to LinkedIn in 2014. Following the sale of Bizo, Russ became a Product Vice President at LinkedIn, where he delivered industry-leading solutions to help marketers get to the right professionals while improving the online experience of LinkedIn members. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Economics from Duke University.

About Evolent Health

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

Contacts

Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent
[email protected]
571.895.3919 (W)

SOURCE Evolent Health

Also from this source

Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Pricing of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 to Pay Down Senior Term Loan

Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Pricing of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 to Pay Down Senior Term Loan

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions...
Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 to Pay Down Senior Term Loan

Evolent Health, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029 to Pay Down Senior Term Loan

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.