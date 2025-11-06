Evolent and American Oncology Network unveil innovative model seeking to improve cancer care while eliminating prior authorization burden

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, and American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced a new model enabling high-quality, more affordable, and connected cancer care — all without relying on prior authorization.

The national partnership seeks to improve clinical decision-making by introducing quality-focused interventions, driving clinical insights through an innovative data and analytics platform, and rewarding providers for high-quality care. As providers demonstrate adherence to quality, they will be "gold-carded" — no longer required to seek authorization from payers for most tests and treatments. Meanwhile, Evolent intends to use its care navigation program to complement AON's existing capabilities to help patients manage daily life with cancer and stay better connected to their oncology team. AON and Evolent expect to roll out this model in select markets in the year ahead.

"Community oncology practices are a linchpin of our cancer care system, but they face immense pressures, from administrative burdens and financial stresses to care coordination needs," said AON Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen "Fred" Divers. "With its provider-centric approach and uncompromising focus on doing what is best for patients, Evolent is an ideal partner. Evolent's quality efforts go beyond common strategies that are largely tapped out — like shifting to biosimilars — to tackle some of the major drivers of quality and costs in cancer care."

Key components of the program include:

Quality initiatives. Evolent and AON will help providers act on high-impact but underused opportunities to improve quality and affordability across the full continuum of care beyond traditional utilization management. The partnership seeks to drive sustained quality improvement through a systematic approach that combines provider education, scorecards, automated reminders delivered directly in the electronic medical record, and incentives.

Evolent and AON will help providers act on high-impact but underused opportunities to improve quality and affordability across the full continuum of care beyond traditional utilization management. The partnership seeks to drive sustained quality improvement through a systematic approach that combines provider education, scorecards, automated reminders delivered directly in the electronic medical record, and incentives. AI-driven clinical insights. The model is powered in part by MiBA (Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics), an innovative data and analytics platform co-developed in collaboration with AON, that supports providers with evidence-based insights and personalized cancer treatment plans. Harnessing real-time data in the electronic health record, the platform uses analytics and algorithms to uncover patterns, trends and correlations that can improve patient care and drive innovation.

The model is powered in part by MiBA (Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics), an innovative data and analytics platform co-developed in collaboration with AON, that supports providers with evidence-based insights and personalized cancer treatment plans. Harnessing real-time data in the electronic health record, the platform uses analytics and algorithms to uncover patterns, trends and correlations that can improve patient care and drive innovation. Payment innovation. AON and Evolent are developing an aligned payment model seeking to reward oncology practices for delivering high-quality care. Moving beyond traditional fee-for-service models, the model aims to re-wire incentives to encourage providers to select the clinically optimal drug regimen for each patient.

AON and Evolent are developing an aligned payment model seeking to reward oncology practices for delivering high-quality care. Moving beyond traditional fee-for-service models, the model aims to re-wire incentives to encourage providers to select the clinically optimal drug regimen for each patient. Eliminating prior authorization. Providers who adhere to high-quality treatment pathways will no longer need prior authorization for most tests and treatments. This should accelerate the time to treatment and reduce the administrative burden for practices and patients.

Providers who adhere to high-quality treatment pathways will no longer need prior authorization for most tests and treatments. This should accelerate the time to treatment and reduce the administrative burden for practices and patients. Care navigation. AON patients will have access to Evolent's comprehensive cancer care navigation program, which combines personalized navigation and a cancer care management platform, Careology, to help patients move through their journey with greater confidence and support. AON and Evolent believe this program will bolster AON's existing care management capabilities and support the goal of end-to-end condition management.

"Patients, providers and health plans want the same thing out of the cancer journey — longer survival and a higher quality of life without unnecessary costs or hassles," said Evolent President Dan McCarthy. "Yet, traditional models create friction between these groups as well as gaps, resulting in misaligned care, provider burnout and administrative waste. We're thrilled to collaborate with American Oncology Network, as another leader in high-value cancer care, to create an ecosystem in which everyone wins when patients receive the best possible care."

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

