Evolent and Careology form strategic care navigation partnership to enhance cancer care in the U.S.

Digital cancer care platform Careology and Evolent (NYSE: EVH) to offer an innovative platform to enable cancer navigation

Evolent will embed Careology's digital cancer care technology within its comprehensive care navigation services offered to health plan clients across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a $2 billion revenue company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, today announced it is partnering with Careology , a digital cancer care platform, to enable more coordinated, connected and empowered journeys for people living with cancer in the U.S.

Evolent works with more than 70 health plans — spanning approximately 40 million unique members — to improve the quality and affordability of care for cancer and other conditions.

The agreement will bring together Careology's "patient-first" digital solution with Evolent's comprehensive care navigation services. The joint offering will create a platform that connects and empowers patients with personalized information and intuitive tools to understand their diagnoses and treatment regimens, as well as manage symptoms and potential treatment side-effects. These navigation capabilities will enhance Evolent's expertise in best practices and clinical pathways to guide cancer treatment and tackle preventable and costly complications.

"Far too often, the experience of living with cancer is characterized by fear, frustration and fragmentation," said Evolent President Dan McCarthy. "With Careology's best-in-class digital platform, we have the opportunity to deliver a mobile, connected and coordinated experience. We believe that when patients are more engaged and equipped to manage their health, the better their outcomes will be."

Careology enables people with cancer to stay on top of all aspects of their cancer treatment — such as medications and appointments — while monitoring their symptoms and side effects and sharing this information with providers. This data-rich digital oversight enables premium levels of care closer to home and early intervention if something isn't right.

Data-driven insights from the Careology platform will also help identify patients most likely to benefit from personalized navigation services from Evolent, enabling outreach and advocacy as desired by the patient and their loved ones. Care navigation may also help patients avoid the inconveniences, stress and costs associated with preventable emergency department or hospital visits by empowering them and their caregivers to manage symptoms.

"Bringing together our complementary capabilities we believe will help deliver a better cancer care proposition to all constituencies in the U.S.," said Paul Landau, Founder and CEO of Careology. "Evolent and Careology share a mission to support people living and dealing with cancer, and Evolent's excellent reputation, large customer base and comprehensive leadership in oncology specialty care make it the optimal partner to accelerate our entry into the U.S. market. We are excited to partner during this critical time in the evolution of cancer care."

Evolent, which has distribution rights to Careology among U.S. payers, plans to integrate Careology into its navigation services across multiple lines of business and to launch the integrated platform by the end of 2024, with a national roll-out in 2025.

This partnership comes as the World Health Organization predicts that global cancer incidence rates will rise 77% by 2050 to make over 35 million new cases per year. In the U.S., the sustainability of cancer practice faces major challenges, including the rising cost of cancer care, an oncology workforce shortage, and ongoing chemotherapy drug shortages. Cancer care navigation could help to relieve some of these pressures.

As part of the partnership, McCarthy will join the Careology board.

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make healthcare simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in healthcare nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way healthcare is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

About Careology

Launched in 2019 by serial healthtech entrepreneur, Paul Landau, after his wife's experience with cancer, Careology is enabling a more efficient and resilient cancer care system with leading care providers and payors. In the UK, Careology has partnered with leading organizations in the cancer care ecosystem including the National Health Service (NHS), private sector healthcare providers and private medical insurance providers. Its technology has been recognized in the Journal of Medical Informatics which ranked Careology as the highest scoring patient-facing cancer app available.

