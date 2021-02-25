Evolent Care Partners Signs Two New Physician Groups and Expands Total Cost of Care Management Partnership with Commercial Payer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced 40% growth from 2020 in the population served by its Evolent Care Partners network. This growth has been driven by 1) new partnerships, including the two regional physician groups in large MSAs announced today, 2) regional footprint expansion including recent expansion in Texas with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and 3) same-store growth with our existing partners.

Evolent Care Partners, Evolent's primary care-centric offering, empowers providers by supplying them with the resources needed to participate and succeed within two-sided performance-based contracts. With the addition of new partners beginning January 1, 2021—including previously announced Physicians Accountable Care of Utah (PACU) and Tar River Health Alliance, as well as today's announcement of two new physician groups—Evolent Care Partners' 2021 network will consist of approximately 500 primary care physicians. This represents 30% growth in participating primary care physicians from 2020.

Evolent Care Partners also establishes payer partnerships in which it manages total cost of care for its partners' Medicare Advantage and Commercial populations. Evolent Care Partners recently expanded regionally with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for its Commercial population. With the addition of the expanded payer and provider partnerships, Evolent Care Partners now manages approximately 90,000 Traditional Medicare and Commercial lives, which represents 40% growth from 2020 and approximately $900M of premium equivalent under management.

"We are excited to see the continued, accelerated growth of our total cost of care management solution, Evolent Care Partners," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley. "Evolent Care Partners drives clinical quality and financial performance for providers and payers through our proven, proprietary population health technology and clinical programs, as well as our substantive experience working with Medicare and commercial populations across the U.S."

"With Evolent Care Partners, we found a true partner who shares our commitment to empowering physicians to provide the best possible coordinated care," said Kevin Porter, CEO of Ogden Clinic, a member of PACU. "Our physicians will benefit from a growing network and access to population health tools and proven care coordination resources—allowing them to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time with patients. We look forward to partnering together as the health care landscape continues to evolve over the coming years."

The continued market expansion is a reflection of Evolent Care Partner's proven track record of success in enabling providers to drive cost savings and deliver superior quality care. In the second half of 2020, Evolent Care Partners and its network of physicians completed more than 40,000 interventions to improve the quality, continuity, and coordination of care for its patients despite disruptions to traditional office-based primary care caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Evolent Care Partners enables this level of performance through its approach to population health; this includes Evolent's proprietary technology platform, IdentifiSM and clinical programs which target patients with chronic conditions. Primary care physicians in Evolent Care Partners' network leverage the Identifi platform to identify and prioritize targeted interventions and potential high-impact opportunities across their panel. In addition, Evolent Care Partners also aligns incentives to help ensure that independent physician organizations are rewarded for the value they generate and can thrive in value-based care.

