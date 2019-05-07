Evolent Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading physician and payer organizations, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights from the first quarter of 2019 announcement include (all comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2018):

GAAP revenue of $197.8 million , an increase of 41.5%; Adjusted Revenue of $198.4 million , an increase of 37.3%

, an increase of 41.5%; Adjusted Revenue of , an increase of 37.3% Net income (loss) attributable to Evolent Health, Inc. of $(46.7) million , Adjusted EBITDA of $(14.8) million

, Adjusted EBITDA of Lives on platform of approximately 3.4 million, an increase of 20.8%

New partnership agreement with Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Evolent will provide health plan operations services—including claims adjudication, utilization management and care management services—and the IdentifiSM value-based technology platform to help serve approximately 70,000 exchange lives in Washington and Alaska .

Frank Williams, chief executive officer of Evolent Health, Inc., commented, "Overall, we are pleased with our top-line results for the first quarter and the steady progress we are making on our strategic and operational objectives for 2019. We enter the spring with a number of opportunities emerging in our new business pipeline, including several late-stage opportunities with existing and prospective partners."

Mr. Williams added, "We are also excited to announce a new relationship with Premera Blue Cross, our third new partner for this year. Premera Blue Cross has 2 million customers across the U.S. and is viewed as a progressive payer committed to clinical innovation. Looking broadly across the market, we believe the combination of our value-based care approach and health plan services platform has positioned us well to deliver significant clinical and administrative results for both providers and traditional payers."

Mr. Williams concluded, "Finally, we are pleased to report that we are making substantive progress on our key corporate initiatives to promote strong top-line growth, drive operational efficiency and continue to evolve our partnership model to create greater alignment with our network partners. We believe the combination of these efforts, along with continued policy support from CMS in the move to value, sets us up well as we look to the second half of 2019."

Financial Results of Evolent Health, Inc.

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in this earnings release. See "Financial Statement Presentation" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

Reported Results

Evolent Health, Inc. reported the following GAAP results:

Total revenue of $197.8 million and $139.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 41.5%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 41.5%; Services revenue of $153.7 million and $120.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of $3.1 million and $3.8 million , respectively; and

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of and , respectively; and

True Health premiums revenue of $47.4 million and $23.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of $0.3 million and $0.2 million , respectively.

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of and , respectively. Cost of revenue of $117.4 million and $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 63.2%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 63.2%; Claims expenses of $37.8 million and $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 125.4%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 125.4%; Selling, general and administrative expenses of $74.8 million and $55.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 34.8%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 34.8%; Net income (loss) attributable to Evolent Health, Inc. of $(46.7) million and $(13.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively; Earnings (loss) available to common shareholders, basic and diluted, of $(46.7) million and $(13.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; and

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively; and Earnings (loss) available to common shareholders, per basic and diluted share, of $(0.59) and $(0.18) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2019, were $170.8 million.

Adjusted Results

Adjusted Revenue of $198.4 million and $144.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 37.3%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 37.3%; Adjusted Services Revenue of $154.3 million and $124.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of $3.1 million and $3.8 million , respectively; and

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of and , respectively; and

True Health premiums revenue of $47.4 million and $23.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of $0.3 million and $0.2 million , respectively.

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, before intersegment eliminations of and , respectively. Adjusted Cost of Revenue of $115.8 million and $70.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 64.7%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 64.7%; Claims expenses of $37.8 million and $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 125.4%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 125.4%; Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses of $59.5 million and $49.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of 20.5%;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, an increase of 20.5%; Adjusted EBITDA of $(14.8) million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively;

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively; Services Adjusted EBITDA of $(15.5) million and $7.0 million for three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; and

and for three months ended and 2018, respectively; and

True Health Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available for Class A and Class B Shareholders of $(25.3) million and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; and

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively; and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available for Class A and Class B Shareholders of $(0.31) and $0.02 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Business Outlook

We are not providing forward looking guidance for GAAP reported financial measures. A reconciliation of forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the "Guidance Reconciliation" table below. For the full year 2019, Adjusted Revenue is expected to be at the middle of our previously announced range of approximately $805.0 million to $880.0 million. The components of Adjusted Revenue include Adjusted Services Revenue, which is forecasted to be approximately $650.0 million to $710.0 million, and True Health premiums revenue, which is forecasted to be approximately $170.0 million to $190.0 million; intersegment eliminations are forecasted to be approximately $(15.0) million to $(20.0) million for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be towards the middle to lower end of the previously provided range of break even to approximately $15.0 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $187.0 million to $195.0 million. The components of Adjusted Revenue include Adjusted Services Revenue, which is forecasted to be approximately $149.0 million to $153.0 million, and True Health premiums revenue, which is forecasted to be approximately $42.0 million to $46.0 million; intersegment eliminations are forecasted to be approximately $(4.0) million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $(8.0) million to $(5.0) million.

This "Business Outlook" section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations are set forth below in "Forward Looking Statements - Cautionary Language" and Evolent Health, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Organization Update: Nicky McGrane Promoted to Executive Vice President; John Johnson named CFO

The Company also announced that Nicky McGrane has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Corporate Performance to enhance his operational impact on the business. In his new role, Mr. McGrane will focus on driving key corporate performance initiatives, managing discrete operational areas and taking responsibility for post-merger integration, as well as continuing to play an active role in Investor Relations. Mr. Williams commented, "Nicky has been an invaluable member of our management team for the past several years and I am looking forward to working with him in his new leadership role as we work to drive integration, efficiency and improved performance across the business."

The Company also named John Johnson as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Johnson served as the acting CFO of New Century Health post-merger and previously served as Evolent's SVP of Corporate Performance. Mr. Williams added, "I am also delighted John will be succeeding Nicky as CFO. John has worked closely with Nicky and me over the past few years as a member of our Finance team and Chief of Staff in the Office of the CEO. John is a proven performer who has been instrumental in driving our growth strategy and performance as a public company and I am certain he will have a tremendous impact in his new role as CFO." Mr. Johnson, who has a Physics degree from Cornell University, joined the company in 2016 and has had a wide range of responsibilities within the strategy and finance functions, including financial planning, corporate performance and overall financial strategy. Both of these organizational changes are effective as of July 1, 2019.

Web and Conference Call Information

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 35 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit www.evolenthealth.com.

Financial Statement Presentation

Evolent Health, Inc. is a holding company and its principal asset is all of the Class A common units in its operating subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, which has owned all of our operating assets and substantially all of our business since inception. The financial results of Evolent Health LLC are consolidated in the financial statements of Evolent Health, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we present and discuss Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Services Revenue, Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue, Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue, Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses, Adjusted Total Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Services Adjusted EBITDA, True Health Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders and Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares, which are all non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures to help investors evaluate our fundamental operational performance.

Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue and Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue are defined as transformation services revenue and platform and operations services revenue, respectively, before the effect of intersegment eliminations and adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. In addition, the company's Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue and Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018, include a $4.5 million adjustment related to revenue that was contracted for prior to 2018 and that was properly excluded from revenue in our 2017 results under the revenue recognition rules then in effect under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 605. On January 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue recognition rules under ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method, which required us to include this $4.5 million as part of the cumulative transition adjustment to beginning retained earnings as of January 1, 2018. This is a one-time adjustment and it will not reoccur in future periods.

Adjusted Services Revenue is defined as the sum of Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue and Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue. Adjusted Revenue is defined as the sum of Adjusted Services Revenue and True Health premiums revenue, less relevant intersegment eliminations. Management uses Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Services Revenue, Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue and Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue as supplemental performance measures because they reflect a complete view of the operational results. The measures are also useful to investors because they reflect the full view of our operational performance in line with how we generate our long term forecasts.

Adjusted Cost of Revenue and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses are defined as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, adjusted to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, severance costs, amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of a one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment, transaction costs related to acquisitions and business combinations, securities offerings and other one-time adjustments. Management uses Adjusted Cost of Revenue and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as supplemental performance measures, which are also useful to investors, because they facilitate an understanding of our long term operational costs while removing the effect of costs that are one-time (e.g. transaction costs) and non-cash (e.g. stock-based compensation expenses) in nature. Additionally, these supplemental performance measures facilitate understanding a breakdown of our Adjusted Total Operating Expenses.

Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses is defined as depreciation and amortization expenses adjusted to exclude the impact of amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired through acquisitions and business combinations. Management uses Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses as a supplemental performance measure because it reflects a complete view of the operational results. The measure is also useful to investors because it facilitates understanding a breakdown of our Adjusted Total Operating Expenses.

Adjusted Total Operating Expenses is defined as the sum of Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization Expenses, and reflects the adjustments made in those non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Total Operating Expenses is further adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time adjustments, such as goodwill impairment, severance costs, and items arising from acquisitions and business combinations, such as changes in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification assets.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is defined as Adjusted Revenue less Adjusted Total Operating Expenses, and reflects the adjustments made in those non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is the sum of Services Adjusted EBITDA and True Health Adjusted EBITDA and is defined as EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Evolent Health, Inc. before interest income, interest expense, (provision) benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses), adjusted to exclude, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification assets, income (loss) from equity method investees, other income (expense), net, net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, purchase accounting adjustments, stock-based compensation expenses, severance costs, amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of a one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment, transaction costs related to acquisitions and business combinations and other one-time adjustments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because the removal of transaction costs, one-time or non-cash items (e.g. depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses) allows us to focus on operational performance. We believe that this measure is also useful to investors because it allows further insight into the period over period operational performance in a manner that is comparable to other organizations in our industry and in the market in general.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders is defined as earnings (loss) available to common shareholders adjusted to exclude, income (loss) from equity method investees, (provision) benefit for income taxes, other income (expenses), net, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and indemnification assets, net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, purchase accounting adjustments, stock-based compensation expenses, severance costs, amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of a one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment, transaction costs related to acquisitions and business combinations and other one-time adjustments.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares is defined as weighted average common shares (diluted) adjusted to include, in periods of net loss, the dilutive or potentially dilutive effect of the assumed conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders is defined as Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders divided by Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares, and reflects the adjustments made in those non-GAAP measures.

Management uses Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders, Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders because these performance measures represent our core operating performance distributed amongst all of our investors which is not represented by the GAAP results across time due to our complex equity structure. We believe that these measures are also useful to investors for the same reason.

These adjusted measures do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measurements, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of these adjusted measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables below. We believe these measures are useful across time in evaluating our fundamental core operating performance.

Evolent Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three

Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue





Transformation services $ 3,353



$ 6,505

Platform and operations services 147,292



109,818

Premiums 47,111



23,391

Total revenue 197,756



139,714









Expenses





Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization





expenses presented separately below) 117,441



71,975

Claims expenses 37,757



16,749

Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,838



55,526

Depreciation and amortization expenses 14,266



9,496

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100



100

Total operating expenses 244,402



153,846

Operating income (loss) (46,646)



(14,132)

Interest income 1,060



1,072

Interest expense (3,562)



(853)

Income (loss) from equity method investees (424)



(131)

Other Income (expense), net 427



(18)

Income (loss) before income taxes and





non-controlling interests (49,145)



(14,062)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (496)



3

Net income (loss) (48,649)



(14,065)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,910)



(439)

Net income (loss) attributable to Evolent Health, Inc. $ (46,739)



$ (13,626)









Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders





Basic and Diluted $ (46,739)



$ (13,626)









Earnings (Loss) per Common Share





Basic and Diluted $ (0.59)



$ (0.18)









Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 79,335



75,375









Comprehensive income (loss)





Net income (loss) $ (48,649)



$ (14,065)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes, related to:





Foreign currency translation adjustment 24



—

Total comprehensive income (loss) (48,625)



(14,065)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to





non-controlling interests (1,910)



(439)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to





Evolent Health, Inc. $ (46,715)



$ (13,626)



Evolent Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

As of



As of



March 31, December 31,



2019



2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 170,817





$ 228,320



Restricted cash

56,637





160,005



Restricted investments

1,319





818



Total current assets

321,186





487,966



Investments, at amortized cost

13,789





10,010



Intangible assets, net

336,231





335,036



Goodwill

770,334





768,124



Total assets

1,629,374





1,722,281

















Accounts payable

39,007





146,760



Long-term debt, net of discount

223,320





221,041



Total liabilities

479,248





532,925



Total shareholders' equity (deficit) attributable to











Evolent Health, Inc.

1,100,026





1,143,824



Non-controlling interests

50,100





45,532



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

1,629,374





1,722,281





Evolent Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three

Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (25,709)



$ (24,705)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities (25,478)



(12,685)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities (109,665)



(21,607)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (19)



(4)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (160,871)



(59,001)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of beginning-of-period 388,325



295,363

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of end-of-period $ 227,454



$ 236,362



Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Results of Operations (unaudited)



(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018











































Evolent Health, Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc.

Evolent





Evolent



Evolent





Evolent

as Reported

as Adjusted

Health, Inc.





Health, Inc.



Health, Inc.





Health, Inc.

Change Over Prior Period

Change Over Prior Period

as Reported

Adjustments

as Adjusted



as Reported

Adjustments

as Adjusted

$

%

$

% Revenue







































Transformation services (1) $ 3,353



$ —



$ 3,353





$ 6,505



$ 3,655



$ 10,160



$ (3,152)



(48.5) %

$ (6,807)



(67.0) % Platform and operations services (1) 147,292



596



147,888





109,818



1,060



110,878



37,474



34.1 %

37,010



33.4 % Premiums 47,111



—



47,111





23,391



—



23,391



23,720



101.4 %

23,720



101.4 % Total revenue 197,756



596



198,352





139,714



4,715



144,429



58,042



41.5 %

53,923



37.3 % Expenses







































Cost of revenue (exclusive of







































depreciation and amortization







































expenses presented







































separately below) (2) 117,441



(1,609)



115,832





71,975



(1,636)



70,339



45,466



63.2 %

45,493



64.7 % Claims expenses 37,757



—



37,757





16,749



—



16,749



21,008



125.4 %

21,008



125.4 % Selling, general and







































administrative expenses (3) 74,838



(15,297)



59,541





55,526



(6,098)



49,428



19,312



34.8 %

10,113



20.5 % Depreciation and amortization







































expenses (4) 14,266



(5,735)



8,531





9,496



(2,636)



6,860



4,770



50.2 %

1,671



24.4 % Change in fair value of contingent







































consideration (5) 100



(100)



—





100



(100)



—



—



— %

—



— % Total operating expenses 244,402



(22,741)



221,661





153,846



(10,470)



143,376



90,556



58.9 %

78,285



54.6 % Operating income (loss) $ (46,646)



$ 23,337



$ (23,309)





$ (14,132)



$ 15,185



$ 1,053



$ (32,514)



(230.1) %

$ (24,362)



— %











































Total operating expenses as a







































percentage of total revenue 123.6 %





111.8 %



110.1 %





99.3 %





















(1) Adjustments to platform and operations services revenue include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments of approximately $0.6 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, resulting

from our acquisitions and business combinations. Adjustments to transformation services revenue and platform and operations services revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018, also include approximately $3.7 million and $0.8 million,

respectively, resulting from our transition adjustments related to the implementation of ASC 606. (2) Adjustments to cost of revenue include approximately $0.8 million and $0.3 million in stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The adjustments also include approximately $0.8 million

and $0.5 million related to the amortization of contract cost assets recorded as a result of the one-time ASC 606 transition adjustment for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjustments also include one-time

severance costs of approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. (3) Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses include $3.7 million and $3.5 million in stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjustments also include transaction costs

of $0.9 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, resulting from acquisitions and business combinations. Adjustments also include one-time severance costs of approximately $10.6 million and $0.8

million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (4) Adjustments to depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $5.7 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, relate to amortization of intangible assets acquired via asset acquisition and

business combinations. (5) The adjustment reverses the impact of changes in fair value of our contingent consideration that was assumed as part of a business combination during 2016.

Evolent Health, Inc. Segment Results (unaudited)















Intersegment









Services

True Health Eliminations Consolidated Adjusted Revenue























Three Months Ended March 31, 2019























Services:























Adjusted Transformation Services

$ 3,353





$ —





$ —





$ 3,353



Adjusted Platform and Operations Services

150,947





—





(3,059)





147,888



Adjusted Services Revenue

154,300





—





(3,059)





151,241



True Health:























Premiums

—





47,376





(265)





47,111



Adjusted Revenue

154,300





47,376





(3,324)





198,352



Purchase accounting adjustments (1)

(596)





—





—





(596)



Total revenue

$ 153,704





$ 47,376





$ (3,324)





$ 197,756





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2018























Services:























Adjusted Transformation Services

$ 10,160





$ —





$ —





$ 10,160



Adjusted Platform and Operations Services

114,675





—





(3,797)





110,878



Adjusted Services Revenue

124,835





—





(3,797)





121,038



True Health:























Premiums

—





23,585





(194)





23,391



Adjusted Revenue

124,835





23,585





(3,991)





144,429



ASC 606 transition adjustment (2)

(4,498)





—





—





(4,498)



Purchase accounting adjustments (1)

(217)





—





—





(217)



Total revenue

$ 120,120





$ 23,585





$ (3,991)





$ 139,714













































Segments











Services

True Health Total

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019























Adjusted EBITDA

$ (15,499)





$ 721





$ (14,778)



































Three Months Ended March 31, 2018























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,966





$ 947





$ 7,913











(1) Purchase accounting adjustments pertain to Adjusted Platform and Operations Services Revenue. There were no purchase accounting adjustments in relation

to Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue or True Health premiums revenue. (2) Adjustment to Adjusted Transformation Services Revenue was approximately $3.7 million and the adjustment to Adjusted Platform and Operations Services

Revenue was approximately $0.8 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for more information on adjustments pertaining to the implementation of ASC 606.

Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Evolent Health, Inc. (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three

Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to





Evolent Health, Inc. $ (46,739)



$ (13,626)

Less:





Interest income 1,060



1,072

Interest expense (3,562)



(853)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes 496



(3)

Depreciation and amortization expenses (14,266)



(9,496)

EBITDA (30,467)



(4,346)

Less:





Income (loss) from equity method investees (424)



(131)

Change in fair value of





contingent consideration (100)



(100)

Other income (expense), net 427



(18)

Net (income) loss attributable to





non-controlling interests 1,910



439

ASC 606 transition adjustments —



(4,498)

Purchase accounting adjustments (596)



(217)

Stock-based compensation expense (4,537)



(3,795)

Severance costs (10,602)



(1,594)

Amortization of contract cost assets (754)



(561)

Transaction costs (1,013)



(1,784)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,778)



$ 7,913





Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders to Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders (unaudited)





(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three



Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018

Earnings (Loss) Available to







Common Shareholders - Basic and Diluted (a) $ (46,739)



$ (13,626)



Less:







Income (loss) from equity method investees (424)



(131)



(Provision) benefit for income taxes —



7



Other income (expense), net 431



—



Change in fair value of contingent consideration (100)



(100)



Net (income) loss attributable to







non-controlling interests 1,910



439



ASC 606 Transition Adjustment —



(4,498)



Purchase accounting adjustments (6,331)



(2,853)



Stock-based compensation expense (4,537)



(3,795)



Severance costs (10,602)



(1,594)



Amortization of contract cost assets (754)



(561)



Transaction costs (1,013)



(1,784)



Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available







to Class A and Class B Shareholders (b) $ (25,319)



$ 1,244













Earnings (Loss) per Share Available to







Common Shareholders - Basic and Diluted (a) (1) $ (0.59)



$ (0.18)













Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share Available







to Class A and Class B Shareholders (b) (2) $ (0.31)



$ 0.02













Weighted-average common shares - basic 79,335



75,375



Weighted-average common shares - diluted 79,335



75,375



Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A







and Class B Shares (3) 82,525



77,516





(1) For periods of net loss, shares used in both the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation represent basic shares as using diluted shares would be anti-dilutive. (2) Represents Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Available to Class A and Class B Shareholders divided by Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares as described in footnote 3 below. (3) Represents the weighted-average common shares (diluted) adjusted to include, in periods of net loss, the dilutive or potentially dilutive effect of the assumed conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares. See the reconciliation of Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares to diluted weighted-average common shares on the following page.

Evolent Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares to Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three

Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 79,335

75,375 Assumed conversion of Class B common









shares to Class A common shares 3,190

2,141 Adjusted Weighted-Average Class A and Class B Shares 82,525

77,516