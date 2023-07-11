Evolent Health announces focus on value-based specialty care with rebrand, unification of all solutions under "Evolent"

Growth-focused company is a trusted partner for health plans and providers seeking to improve health outcomes across complex conditions.

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health ("the Company") (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven value-based specialty care solutions to payers and providers, announced today that it is rebranding as Evolent and will integrate its portfolio of solutions and businesses under that name by year's end.

As part of the rebrand, Evolent has released a new tagline—Specializing in Connected Care™—that captures the Company's focus on working across specialties, providers and settings to improve health outcomes. A new corporate logo reflects the simplified focus of the organization going forward.

"This unification of our businesses under a shared mission and purpose is a major milestone in our evolution as an integrated, clinically focused company working to guide better care decisions when people need them the most," said Evolent CEO and Co-Founder Seth Blackley. "By joining under one name and across multiple complex medical specialties, we have an exciting opportunity to make a greater impact on both the quality and cost of care."

Evolent partners with health plans and providers to ensure that treatment plans align with clinical evidence, as well as members' goals and preferences, while ensuring care is affordable. Through a variety of tools and resources, such as high-value clinical pathways, technology-enabled decision support, alternative payment models, and programs to improve health equity and clinical quality, Evolent seeks to help providers, members and their families make decisions that improve health outcomes. The Company also delivers solutions to streamline and simplify health plan administration, in support of more connected, whole-person care.

Founded in 2011 as a pioneer in value-based care, Evolent has supported high-risk populations since its inception, with an initial focus on primary care. Recognizing the challenges that health plans face in managing specialty care—the pipeline of costly new drugs and devices, growing clinical complexity, and fragmentation of care—the Company has also developed a deep bench of expertise across several key specialties. Much of that expertise has been housed across distinct brands—New Century Health (oncology and cardiology), NIA (musculoskeletal, physical medicine, genetic testing, advanced imaging), IPG (orthopedic surgery), and Vital Decisions (end-of-life care). These brands will be integrated into one Evolent organization.

Today's Evolent has about 5,000 employees—including about 1,400 clinicians—and offers solutions across the United States. As of May 2023, about 41 million unique health plan enrollees had access to at least one of Evolent's solutions through their plans.

"With this announcement, we are harnessing all of the human capital, global reach and technology expertise within Evolent under an efficient organizational structure that focuses our strengths to meet our clients' current and future needs," said Evolent President Dan McCarthy. "People with complex medical conditions typically must navigate a fragmented and convoluted web of health providers. Too often these services are managed in isolation, or not at all. As we bring our solutions together into one comprehensive and payer-independent platform, we have the opportunity to improve quality, affordability and experience, all of which the health care market increasingly demands."

Evolent will officially sunset all legacy solution names by the end of 2023, as the company executes its plan to offer complementary, cohesive solutions as a unified business.

"The businesses that are forming Evolent represent some of the brightest minds in specialty care, and health care in general," said Evolent Chief People and Brand Officer Kali Beyah. "We aren't simply holding them under one roof but are removing the walls between them to unlock our collective potential. This is a tremendous opportunity not only to create a more seamless and engaging employee experience, but also to drive an even better customer experience by aligning our capabilities with health plans' needs."

Evolent's name and ticker on the New York Stock Exchange remain unchanged.

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Jamie Manfuso

Director, Content Marketing

Evolent

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Seth R. Frank

Vice President,

Investor Relations

Evolent

[email protected]

SOURCE Evolent