Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida

Lee Health is also a participant in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Next Generation ACO program for the 2018 performance year. Evolent supports Lee Health's Next Generation ACO, Best Care Collaborative, by delivering technology, analytics, clinical programs and shared learnings to drive higher quality, lower cost health care for Medicare beneficiaries.

"By combining our integrated provider and consumer-centric approach with Evolent's world-class clinical and administrative infrastructure, we are well positioned to deliver lower cost, higher quality health care and serve the needs of both our Medicaid and Medicare populations," said Lee Health Chief Population Health Officer John Chomeau. "We look forward to working closely with Evolent to support the communities we serve and drive our value-based care strategy forward."

Best Care Assurance, LLC intends to offer a Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) plan to Medicaid beneficiaries living in Region 8, which includes Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Sarasota counties. This region covers more than 200,000 eligible beneficiaries in the Managed Medical Assistance program. Pending regulatory approval and successful completion of readiness review, the plan's five-year agreement is expected to commence between October 1, 2018 and January 1, 2019.

"We are excited to establish a market presence in southwest Florida with a nationally-recognized provider system at the forefront of Medicaid transformation. Together, Lee Health and Evolent have a significant opportunity to make an impact on how care is delivered in Florida—the fourth largest Medicaid state in the U.S.," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Frank Williams. "We are honored to serve Lee Health, the State of Florida and the Agency for Health Care Administration in providing comprehensive health care services. We look forward to collaborating with Lee Health to leverage our national Medicaid Center of Excellence (MCOE), value-based care platform, health plan services and care management capabilities to help improve the health care of Medicaid beneficiaries in Florida."

Evolent's Medicaid Center of Excellence will provide strategy, clinical and operational capabilities, health plan administrative support, as well as Identifi℠, Evolent's population health performance management platform. The Center of Excellence offers a model for states across the nation to implement non-profit, provider-sponsored, community-based Medicaid health plans in their communities.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-collaborates-with-lee-health-to-launch-and-operate-provider-sponsored-medicaid-plan-in-fort-myers-florida-300645751.html

SOURCE Evolent Health

Related Links

http://www.evolenthealth.com

