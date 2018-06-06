Evolent Health Collaborates with Nicklaus Children's Health System and Baptist Health Care to Launch Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plans in the State of Florida

With AHCA's recent state Medicaid contract award to Best Care Assurance, LLC (an affiliate of another Evolent partner, Lee Health), Evolent expects to provide health plan administration and operational services for three health plans and five regions across Florida:

Miami Children's Health Plan (an affiliate of Nicklaus Children's Health System) intends to offer a Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) plan to Medicaid beneficiaries living in Region 9 and Region 11, which include Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. These regions cover more than 700,000 beneficiaries in Florida's MMA program.

"Launching a Medicaid plan focused on supporting the most vulnerable members of our community is a mission near and dear to our hearts," said Nicklaus Children's Health System Chief Executive Officer M. Narendra Kini, M.D., MHA. "Together with our strategic value-based care partner, Evolent Health, we have an exceptional opportunity to make a far-reaching, positive impact in the greater Miami area. We look forward to leveraging Evolent's robust health plan services, value-based care platform and population health programs to serve the needs of our community and drive better care at a lower cost."

"We are thrilled to launch Lighthouse Health Plan, a critical component of our value-based care strategy and mission to support the full spectrum of health care needs in northwest Florida," said Baptist Health Care Chief Financial Officer Michael Gleason. "Evolent's proven Medicaid expertise and comprehensive platform will be essential to proactively addressing health care needs and providing Medicaid beneficiaries with high-quality health care and services."

"By partnering with three leading systems in major markets, including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Pensacola and Tallahassee, we are well-positioned to help drive transformative health care change in Florida—the fourth largest Medicaid population in the United States," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Frank Williams. "We are excited and honored to work closely with our partners, state regulators and other key stakeholders to launch and support health plans that will help meet the unique needs of Medicaid beneficiaries across the region."

Evolent's Medicaid Center of Excellence (MCOE) will provide Evolent's partners with Identifi℠, Evolent's population health performance management platform, clinical and operational capabilities and health plan administrative support—including claims management, member and call center services. The Medicaid Center of Excellence offers a model for states across the nation to implement provider-sponsored, community-based Medicaid health plans in their communities.

Each of the five-year health plan awards with ACHA are subject to regulatory approval and successful completion of a readiness review. Evolent's partnership agreements are commensurate with the term of the ACHA contract awards and are comprised of an implementation component and a per member per month fee based on plan enrollment. Evolent will also own a minority stake in Lighthouse and Miami Children's Health Plans as part of this arrangement. Implementation work is anticipated to commence immediately with the formal health plan launch expected to commence in late 2018 or early 2019.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

