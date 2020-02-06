Evolent Health, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and referencing the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for one week after the call.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

Investor Contact:

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

443.213.0500

evolent@westwicke.com



Media Contact:

Kim Conquest

Evolent Health

540.435.2095

kconquest@evolenthealth.com

