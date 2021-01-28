Evolent Health Named One Of The Best Places To Work For LGBTQ Equality By Human Rights Campaign Foundation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc., a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that it has received a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for 2020.

The HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Companies that scored perfectly on the 2020 list possessed three main attributes: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; and support for inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Those who receive this top score are designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

"We are very honored to receive this perfect score based on our continued commitment to inclusivity that shows through our policies, benefits and culture," said Evolent's Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Naprisha Taylor. "We value fostering inclusion and are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, a leader in championing equal rights."

The work to achieve this score is driven by Evolent's intentional commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). As part of that commitment, Evolent has created a designated DE&I leadership team and fostered the development of eight business resource groups for employees that focus on fostering inclusion, educating on bias and culture and supporting DE&I initiatives. Evolent continues to regularly evaluate employee feedback and analytics to find opportunities to become even more inclusive in its policies and benefits.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

In addition, Evolent Health CEO Seth Blackley's signing of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge is another recent example of the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. Evolent joined more than 1,600 signatories across 85 industries to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. With the pledge, Evolent is committed to numerous DE&I initiatives beyond LGBTQ, including implementing and expanding unconscious bias education and sharing inclusion and diversity plans with Evolent's Board of Directors.

Evolent joins more than 260 leading U.S. employers as a signatory on the HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act; the Equality Act would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as provided to other protected groups under federal law.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

