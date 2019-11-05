Evolent Health Partners with Maryland Physicians Care to Support Medicaid Operations in Maryland

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, a company providing an integrated health services platform to the nation's leading providers and payers, today announced that it will provide health plan operations services and the IdentifiSM technology platform to Maryland Care, Inc. d/b/a/ Maryland Physicians Care MCO (MPC), a locally-based Managed Care Organization (MCO) that administers health care services to more than 200,000 Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in the Maryland HealthChoice program.

Evolent will support Maryland Physicians Care's Medicaid operations by providing the Identifi platform and a wide range of health plan operations services, including claims processing, care management, utilization management, provider data management, member portals, analytics, risk adjustment and payment integrity.

"After an extensive and comprehensive evaluation process, we selected Evolent Health because of its integrated clinical and administrative platform, as well as the company's track record of delivering impressive clinical and operational results for provider-owned MCOs and its other partners," said Maryland Physicians Care President and CEO Cynthia Demarest. "We are confident Evolent's proven health plan services platform and capabilities will support us in continuing to provide high-quality service and care to our members."

"We are delighted to partner with Maryland Physicians Care, a highly-regarded provider-owned Managed Care Organization with a strong reputation for providing exceptional care and services to its members," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Frank Williams. "We look forward to leveraging our robust health plan and clinical platform to help MPC optimize health services for more than 200,000 Medicaid beneficiaries."

Evolent and MPC will begin the implementation process this month, with full health plan operations slated to launch in January 2021.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

About Maryland Physicians Care

Maryland Physicians Care is a local managed care organization owned by Meritus Medical Center, Inc., Western Maryland Health System Corporation, Holy Cross Health, Inc. and St. Agnes Healthcare, Inc. Maryland Physicians Care administers health care services to Maryland's HealthChoice enrollees. Founded in 1996, Maryland Physicians Care believes in helping its members make good decisions about their health through quality health care services.

