WASHINGTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading health systems and physician organizations, today announced it will host its third annual Investor and Analyst Day on Friday, May 11, 2018, in New York City.
Evolent's Investor and Analyst Day will be available via live audio webcast. An audio file will be archived on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.evolenthealth.com following the event.
To RSVP or for more information, please contact evolent@westwicke.com or 443.450.4189.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-to-host-investor-and-analyst-day-on-may-11-2018-300641356.html
SOURCE Evolent Health
Share this article