Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences, including meetings with institutional investors and presentations.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the Investor Relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com.

  • Messrs. Blackley and Frank will present at the Canaccord Genuity CG Capital Markets 43rd Annual Growth Conference at the Intercontinental Boston, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
     
  • Mr. Frank will present at the RBC Nashville Healthcare Bus Tour at the Westin Nashville, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
     
  • Messrs. Johnson and Frank will present at the 2023 Bernstein Disruptor Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

About Evolent
Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent
[email protected]
571-895-3919 (W)

