Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Mr. Williams and Mr. McGrane will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. PST .

on at . Mr. McGrane will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EST .

on at . Mr. Williams and Mr. McGrane will present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. CST . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

