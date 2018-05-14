Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading health systems and physician organizations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Frank Williams and Chief Financial Officer Nicky McGrane will participate in upcoming investor conferences.
- Mr. Williams and Mr. McGrane will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. PST.
- Mr. McGrane will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EST.
- Mr. Williams and Mr. McGrane will present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. CST. A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.
