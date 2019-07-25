Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET .

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations.

