Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Mr. McGrane will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST .

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

443.213.0500

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com

SOURCE Evolent Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://evolenthealth.com

