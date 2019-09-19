Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Sep 19, 2019, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in an upcoming investor conference.
- Mr. McGrane will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.
Contacts:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
443.213.0500
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com
SOURCE Evolent Health, Inc.
