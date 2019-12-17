Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams, President and Co-Founder Seth Blackley, and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Mr. Williams, Mr. Blackley, and Mr. Johnson will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST . A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

