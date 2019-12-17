Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Dec 17, 2019, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams, President and Co-Founder Seth Blackley, and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.
- Mr. Williams, Mr. Blackley, and Mr. Johnson will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST. A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.
Contacts:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
443.213.0500
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com
SOURCE Evolent Health
