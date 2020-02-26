Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams, President and Co-Founder Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Williams, Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will present at the Cowen 40 th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.





About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

