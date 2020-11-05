Evolent Health's Subsidiary New Century Health to Support Florida Blue Medicare with Comprehensive Oncology Management Services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that it will provide comprehensive oncology specialty management services through its subsidiary New Century Health to Florida Blue Medicare, the Medicare Advantage company of one of Florida's leading health insurance organizations. The partnership will ensure that Florida Blue's 125,000 Medicare Advantage members diagnosed with cancer receive high-quality cancer care across Florida Blue's network of 1,000 physicians in 67 counties statewide.

New Century Health will manage the cost and quality of oncology care for Florida Blue's Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO members, including medical and radiation oncology services. New Century Health's comprehensive oncology management program is based on deep provider engagement around evidence-based clinical pathways, peer-to-peer specialist consultations and aligned payment models.

"We are excited to partner with Florida Blue Medicare and extend our network presence into new areas of Florida, where we have established a strong reputation serving our payer partners and their members," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley. "We take every patient's diagnosis very seriously and understand the incredible responsibility that comes with managing oncology patients' care, and we look forward to leveraging our specialty care management solution to drive improved outcomes, reduced costs and a supportive member experience."

New Century Health and Florida Blue Medicare is expected to complete the implementation process this year, with full health plan operations slated to launch on January 1, 2021.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

