Evolent Reports Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent" or the "Company"), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, announced that the Compensation Committee of Evolent's Board of Directors approved the grant of a one-time time-based restricted stock unit award covering 587,500 shares of Evolent Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Inducement Award"), to Mr. Mario Ramos ("Mr. Ramos"), Evolent's new Chief Financial Officer effective as of January 2, 2026. The Inducement Award was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Ramos entering into employment with Evolent, as Mr. Ramos was neither previously an employee of Evolent nor a former employee returning upon a bona fide period of non-employment, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

The Inducement Award has a grant date value of $2,350,000, vesting 34% on the first anniversary of the grant date, 33% on the second anniversary of the grant date and 33% on the third anniversary of the grant date, contingent on his continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

About Evolent

