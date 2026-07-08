Evolent To Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, before market open, with a conference call to follow at 8 a.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call found on Evolent's investor relations website, https://ir.evolent.com.

Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call.

An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website for 90 days after the call.

About Evolent

Evolent specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting https://ir.evolent.com.

Contacts:

[email protected]

SOURCE Evolent Health, Inc.