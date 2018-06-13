EVOLIO Marketing's Federbush to Lead Sessions on Event Measurement at EXHIBITORFastTrak Providence

EXHIBITOR Magazine's EXHIBITORFastTraks feature university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. (www.ExhibitorOnline.com)

On Thursday, July 12, Federbush will lead the following sessions:

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts

9 a.m.

Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:

How to ensure that your event investments pay off

Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing

Estimating value for each component of event payback

Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value

Basic organizing and presentation of results to management

Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application

10:45 a.m.

This CTSM required class applies what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:

Assess your program's strengths and weaknesses

Work with the four elements of value

Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes

Select and invest wisely in your show schedule

Apply other types of measurement to compliment ROI

Assign key performance indicators

Deploy and apply customer and visitor research

Report event performance to senior management

About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits and we do not produce events, but we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It's all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO. EVOLIO's distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? (www.EVOLIOmarketing.com)

EVOLIO Marketing and the EVOLIO Marketing logo are trademarks of EVOLIO Marketing in the United States and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

