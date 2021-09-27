Evolon Appoints Dave Dalleske as New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced Dave Dalleske has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Dalleske will lead Evolon's sales, business development, and marketing strategy for the company's perimeter surveillance software products and services.

Dalleske joins Evolon with over 27 years of experience in video analytics, network video management, and video surveillance technology sales. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Americas Sales for Synectics, a global provider of video surveillance and network-based security systems. He also held senior sales leadership roles with Avigilon, Pelco, Vigilant, and Ultrak. Dalleske holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Marketing Management from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

"I am very excited to welcome Dave to the Evolon Team," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's CEO. "His depth of industry expertise and stellar reputation working with clients to deliver world-class solutions is a perfect match for our products and our way of doing business."

"I am extremely impressed with Evolon's team and the breadth of the company's solution portfolio. The opportunity to offer Evolon's innovative solutions to a security industry hungry for better, faster and cheaper solutions is tremendous," stated Dave Dalleske, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Evolon.

Evolon (formerly Jemez Technology) provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

